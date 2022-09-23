Monticello Volleyball using family framework to build success

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) – The Monticello High School volleyball program has had a long tradition of success.

The Mustangs have made their success a family affair, with sisters, cousins, and daughters all playing in the program.

Hannah Davis is a standout sophomore, following in the footsteps of her two older sisters, who both played for the Mustangs.

“It’s good when you have had Sisters because you know what to expect,” Hannah said.

The team is led by twin sisters Amelia and Sophie Koch, who also lead the team in kills. Both are Seniors who started playing the sport in middle school.

“I got my sister into it. I told her I wanted to play and she said I’ll do it too,” Amelia said.

“It’s really fun because we get to talk about volleyball and you always have someone you can talk to about it, you always have someone you can practice with,” Sophie said.

Meg Laughlin is in her ninth season as the head coach of the Mustangs, and the two assistant coaches backing her up are her former players.

“I think there is something special about what volleyball meant to me in high school. It was something I really enjoyed doing, and I wanted to share that with the girls now,” Assistant Coach Piper Goodman said.

“They’re so committed, and they were such great athletes when they were here. They just really embodied our culture and values, so it’s exciting to have them come back in a coaching role and help encourage the current players now,” Coach Laughlin said.

The Monticello volleyball has been on the rise after peaking two years ago, playing in the regional semifinals. Now, their goal is to get back there, with the chance to go even further.

“We all just want to go regionals and states and get as far as we can,” Amelia said.

“And we all just want to have a good season. We want to go into every game playing our best and feeling confident in our game,” Sophie said.

The Mustangs have a .500 record, but there’s a belief they can grow stronger thanks in part to the family framework that’s been created.

“I think just always being supportive of each other, no matter what the circumstance. We are always uplifting each other,” Sophie said.

“Everyone has a really positive mindset, and we all work hard so we can achieve the goal. We all just really want it,” Hannah said.

