Month-Wise List Of The Biggest Sports Tournament This Year

Sports are one of the biggest crowd-pullers across the globe. The extravagant Sporting events not only draw masses but also enhance world tourism and allow people to explore various parts of the world with their family and relatives.

Here is a month-wise list of the biggest sports tournaments which fans can enjoy this new year.

January

January 11-29: 2023 World Men’s Handball Championships to be held in Poland and Sweden.

January 13-29: Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Odisha, India.

January 16-29: Tennis Australian Open is slated to take place in Melbourne, Australia. Sania Mirza is expected to play in the doubles match.

January 21-27: Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

February

February 1-11: FIFA Football Club World Cup will be played in Morocco.

February 10-26: ICC Cricket T20 World Cup (Women) will be held in South Africa. India will play against Pakistan on Feb 12 in Cape Town.

March

March 5: Bahrain Grand Prix Race of Formula 1 to be held in Sakhir, Bahrain.

March 8-21: The 2023 World Baseball Classic will be played in the USA, Japan and Taiwan.

March 14-19: All India England Badminton Championship.

March 15-31: The World Boxing Championship for Women will be held in New Delhi, India.

March 25-May 28: Indian Premier League (IPL), India’s men’s T20 franchise Cricket league, to be played across various cities of India. Women’s IPL is also expected to begin in March.

March 28-April 2: The Asian Wrestling Championship will be held in New Delhi, India.

April

April 2: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Race to be held in Melbourne, Australia.

April 3-9: Masters Golf Championship 2023 to be played in Augusta, Georgia, USA.

April 15-May 1: World Snooker Championship to be played in Sheffield, England.

April 30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix of F1 to be held in Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.

May

May 7: Miami Grand Prix of F1 to be held in Florida, USA.

May 7-14: 2023 Judo World Championships to be played in Doha, Qatar.

May 12-18: Ice Hockey World Championship 2023 in Finland and Latvia.

May 18-21: Golf’s PGA Championship.

May 21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix of F1 Race to be held in Italy.

May 22-28: The World Table Tennis Championships will be played in Durban, South Africa.

May 28: F1’s Monaco Grand Prix Race to be held in Monaco.

May 28-June 11: French Open matches to be played in Paris, France.

June

June 1-18: Basketball’s NBA Finals 2023.

June 4: Spanish Grand Prix of F1 Race to be held in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

June 16-July 27: Ashes (England vs Australia) Test Match Cricket to be played in the UK.

June 18: Canada Grand Prix of F1 Race to be held in Montreal, Canada.

July

July 1-23: Cycling event Tour de France to be held.

July 2: Austrian Grand Prix of F1 Race to be held in Spielberg, Austria.

July 3-16: Tennis Wimbledon Grand Slam to be played in England.

July 9: F1’s British Grand Prix Race to be held in Britain.

July 14-30: World Aquatics Championships to be held in Fukuoka, Japan.

July 20-August 20: Women’s Football FIFA World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand.

July 23: Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix Race to be held in Budapest, Hungary.

July 28-August 6: Netball World Cup 2023 to be held in Cape Town, South Africa.

July 30: F1’s Belgian Grand Prix Race to be held in Belgium.

August

August 10-20: 2023 Sailing World Championships in Hague, Netherlands.

August 19-27: World Athletics Championships to be played in Budapest, Hungary.

August 21-27: World Badminton Championships to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

August 27: F1’s Dutch Grand Prix Race to be held in the Netherlands.

August 28: Tennis US Open Grand Slam matches to be played.

September

September 2-17: World Weightlifting Championships to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

September 3: F1’s Italian Grand Prix Race to be held in Italy.

September 3-10: World Rowing Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia.

September 8-October 28: Rugby World Cup 2023 to be held in France.

September 17: F1’s Singapore Grand Prix to be held in Singapore.

September 23-October 8: Asian Games to be played in Hangzhou, China.

September 24: F1’s Japanese Grand Prix to be held in Japan.

September 29-October 8: World Gymnastics Championships to be held in Antwerp, Belgium.

October

October 8: F1’s Qatar Grand Prix Race to be held in Doha, Qatar.

October 22: F1’s US Grand Prix to be held in Austin, USA.

October 29: F1’s Mexican Grand Prix to be held in Mexico City, Mexico.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be played in October to November 26 in India.

November

November 5: F1’s Brazilian Grand Prix to be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

November 18: F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix Race to be held in Nevada, USA.

November 26: F1’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Race to be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

November 30-December 17: 2023 World Women’s Handball Championship to be played in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

December

December 13-17: Badminton World Tour Finals to be held.