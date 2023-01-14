Montgomery leaves trash talk behind in Vegas to lead Sony

Honolulu — PGA Tour Rookie Taylor Montgomery quietly went about his work with a 4-under 66 on Friday for the early lead in the Sony Open, hardly looking like a guy who would willingly trash talk Michael Jordan.

He loves to run his mouth for fun. This golf job is working out pretty well, too.

Montgomery finished in the top 15 at all but one of the PGA Tour events he played in the fall, and he carried it into the new year down from the Shores of Waikiki Beach by scrambling his way around Waialae.

Montgomery leaves trash talk behind in Vegas to lead Sony

He was at 10-under 130, one shot ahead of Hayden Buckley (64) and David Lipsky (66) among the early starters.

Montgomery grew up in Las Vegas and played at UNLV, and it was his time at Shadow Creek that pulled him away from basketball and football into golf. They loved seeing Athletes like Jordan and Jerome Bettis.

They referred to him as “MJ,” and Montgomery was asked what Jordan called him.

“I don’t know if I can say that,” he said with a laugh.

Turns out Montgomery was a teenager and caddied for someone Jordan was playing in a high-stakes game at Shadow Creek.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button