Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week

Kevin Glaser could have scored more goals this fall for the Wootton High team handball squad, but with the Patriots often winning by lopsided margins, the senior understood the importance of getting others involved.

Team handball is one of three varsity interscholastic corollary sports offered by Montgomery County Public Schools, with the goal of increasing athletics participation opportunities for all students, in particular students with disabilities. The other corollary sports are bocce in the winter and Allied softball in the spring.

In Montgomery County play, team handball requires teams to have at least two girls on the court at all times. In team handball and other corollary sports, varsity Athletes in other sports are not eligible to participate, keeping in line with the theme of increasing Athletic participation.

Glaser initially became interested in team handball during the fall of 2020, when Coach Steve McMahon Jr. held Weekly virtual meetings with interested players because the sports season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regular play resumed in 2021 and Glaser began to dominate. He then took his play to another level in the Montgomery County Playoffs this fall. Glaser scored 15 of Wootton’s 28 goals in its semifinal win and then netted 12 goals as the Patriots beat Blair, 25-24, in the county championship game to finish the season undefeated.

For his efforts, Glaser was named the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame High School Athlete of the Week.

Each week throughout the school year, the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame is partnering with Montgomery Community Media to Honor an Athlete of the Week from the county’s more than 40 public and private high schools.

The previous Athletes of the Week were presented with a Commemorative hat and certificate at the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony earlier this month.

Glaser finished the season with 62 goals in six games. McMahon said that Glaser was the team’s best ball handler, taking control like a point guard in basketball.

“Defensively, we don’t keep stats, but he plays the middle and is responsible for all of our defensive calls – whether we switch on screens and defensive shifts based on overloads or strong shooters,” McMahon said. “There may be one or two players in Montgomery County that score more goals, he is undoubtedly the best player in the county on the best team in the county.”