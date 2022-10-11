Montgomery Center for the Arts hosts art show of quilts and paintings by Carolyn and Harold Babcock | Things To Do

MONTGOMERY — This month, Montgomery Center for the Arts is hosting an exhibit of Carolyn and Harold Babcock’s work that will be open to the public Saturdays and Sundays from noon-4 pm or by appointment.

Carolyn and Harold Babcock are two self-taught artists originally from Cambridge, Massachusetts who settled permanently in Montgomery after spending summers here for decades.

The couple practices naive landscape painting and quilting, working independently, yet together, according to an Oct. 10 press releases.

“Being history buffs and creative people, it was a natural fit that they should work in the genre that’s been handed down through the centuries in New England,” curator M Sebastian Araujo stated.

The Babcocks’ work fuses technique, materials and style into the genre, giving the art a 20th century point of view.

“Their work resonates with style, color and a very educated way of seeing the world and the past through the lens of a hundred years,” Araujo stated. “It feels as if you are transported to another time but everything is very familiar and approachable.”

Carolyn Babcock will visit the gallery located inside Kelton Hall in Montgomery Center, from noon-2 pm on Saturday, Oct. 15 to share her story and artistic techniques.

Admission is free with donations being greatly appreciated. For more information visit www.montgomerycenterforthearts.com.