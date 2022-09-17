Montgomery area schedule for Week 5

Here is the full schedule of high school football games in the Montgomery area for Week 5 of the AHSAA and AISA regular season.

Friday, Sept. 23

Beulah (0-4) at Prattville Christian (2-2)

Calhoun (1-3) at Luverne (3-2)

Elmore County (3-1) at St. Clair County (0-4)

Ezekiel Academy (1-4) at Evangel Christian (1-2)

Fort Dale Academy (1-3) at Edgewood Academy (1-3)

Greenville (1-3) at Wetumpka (4-1)

Hooper Academy (1-3) at Crenshaw Christian (3-1)

Isabella (4-0) at Billingsley (1-3)

Lee-Scott Academy (4-0) at Macon-East (4-0)

Lowndes Academy (3-1) at Abbeville Christian (2-2)

Montgomery Academy (3-2) at Alabama Christian (2-2)

Montgomery Catholic (5-0) at Pike Liberal Arts (0-4)

Park Crossing (0-4) at Selma (3-2)

Prattville (2-2) at Stanhope Elmore (1-3)

Robert E. Lee (0-4) at GW Carver (4-0)

St. James (4-1) at Charles Henderson (3-1)

Sidney Lanier (2-2) at Satsuma (0-4)

Success Unlimited (0-3) at Trinity Christian (1-3)

Tallassee (2-3) at Chilton County (2-3)

Trinity Presbyterian (4-1) at Marbury (2-3)

Valiant Cross (1-2) at Escambia Academy (0-3)

West Blocton (2-3) at Holtville (2-2)

Wilcox Central (0-3) at Central-Hayneville (0-4)

