Montgomery area schedule for Week 4
Here is the full schedule of high school football games in the Montgomery area for Week 4 of the regular season.
Thursday, Sept. 15
East Central (1-2) at Ezekiel Academy (1-3)
Evangel Christian (0-2) at Meadowview Christian (0-4)
Friday, Sept. 16
Andalusia (4-0) at Montgomery Academy (3-1)
Auburn (4-0) at Robert E. Lee (0-3)
Billingsley (1-2) at Autaugaville (3-1)
Central-Hayneville (0-3) at Verbena (3-1)
Edgewood Academy (1-2) at Lowndes Academy (2-1)
Geneva (1-3) at Montgomery Catholic (4-0)
Greensboro (1-3) at Prattville Christian (1-2)
Maplesville (2-2) at Calhoun (1-2)
Marbury (1-3) at Tallassee (2-2)
Opelika (4-0) at Prattville (1-2)
Park Crossing (0-3) at Sidney Lanier (1-2)
Pike Road (2-2) at Eufaula (3-0)
Snook Christian (0-4) at Hooper Academy (0-3)
Southside-Selma (1-2) at St. James (3-1)
Stanhope Elmore (1-2) at GW Carver (3-0)
Sumter Central (0-3) at Alabama Christian (1-2)
Sylacauga (0-4) at Trinity Presbyterian (3-1)
Valiant Cross (0-2) at Autauga Academy (3-0)
Wetumpka (3-1) at Russell County (1-2)
Saturday, Sept. 17
Central-Phenix City (3-1) at Jeff Davis (1-3)
