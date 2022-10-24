Montgomery area high school football schedule AHSAA AISA Week 10

Here is the full schedule of high school football games in the Montgomery area for Week 10 of the AHSAA and AISA regular season.

Thursday

Calhoun (1-8) at Pike Liberal Arts (2-6)

Central Coosa (1-8) at Autaugaville (5-4)

Dothan (6-3) at Jeff Davis (3-6)

Stanhope Elmore (3-6) at Minor (4-5)

Friday

Alabama Christian (6-3) at Bayside Academy (6-3)

Banks Academy (5-4) at Valiant Cross (3-5)

Billingsley (3-6) at Thorsby (6-3)

Booker T. Washington (5-4) at Pike Road (5-4)

Edgewood Academy (5-4) at Lee-Scott Academy (9-0)

Elmore County (6-3) at Jemison (2-7)

Enterprise (6-3) at Robert E. Lee (1-8)

