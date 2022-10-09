Montezuma dooms Baxter football with last-second field goal – Newton Daily News

MONTEZUMA — Owen Cook’s 28-yard field goal as time expired sent Montezuma’s football team to a wild 64-62 home win on Friday night.

Cook threw for 437 yards and six touchdowns and the Braves rallied from a big first-half hole to win the Class 8-man District 7 Championship for a second straight season.

The Bolts led 14-0, 20-6 and 40-20 before trailing 42-40 at halftime. Montezuma eventually went up 61-40 before the Bolts rallied to take a 62-61 lead late in the fourth.

Treyton Travis caught a 57-yard touchdown from Perrin Sulzle to put the Bolts in front and then Travis intercepted Cook with 2:10 to go in the game.

The Bolts failed to run out the clock though. They punted with 33 seconds to go and Montezuma, without any timeouts, got into field goal range and Cook delivered the game-winning kick.

Treyton Travis

Baxter starting quarterback Cody Damman left the game due to injury with 6 minutes to play and did not return.

Damman finished with 291 passing yards, 127 rushing yards and six total touchdowns before exiting the contest.

Sulzle replaced Damman late in the fourth and threw a go-ahead touchdown to Travis. They ended up with 52 passing yards.

Montezuma locked up the district title and No. 1 seed after the win. Baxter (6-1 overall, 4-1 in the district) will be in the playoffs, too, as the No. 2 seeds

Jake Travis finished with five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown and also gained 46 yards and scored one TD on five carries.

Evan Mahoney gained 63 yards on six catches and registered a 33-yard TD catch. Cael Shepley returned from injury and finished with 84 receiving yards and one TD on two catches and Treyton Travis had three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Jake Travis led the defense with 14.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss and Damman added 13 tackles and one interception.

Cody Damman

Mahoney collected six tackles and snagged an interception that he returned 23 yards for a TD. Treyton Travis also had seven tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery and Shepley added 7.5 tackles.

Trice Clapper tallied four tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss and Cainan Travis finished with four tackles.

Cook led Montezuma (6-2, 5-0) with 437 passing yards, six TDs and three picks. Besides the game-winning field goal, he also booted nine of his 10 kickoffs for touchbacks.

Masin Shearer had 14 catches for 147 yards and three TDs and Garrett Watts hauled in 10 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. The Braves rushed for 137 yards in the win.