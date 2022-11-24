Monte’s March ends walk against hunger just shy of $500,000 fundraising goal

Christopher ‘Monte’ Belmonte finished his walk Tuesday pushing an empty cart from Springfield to Greenfield having raised just shy of his $500,000 goal to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“People rose to the challenge to make nearly 2 million meals happen,” Belmonte said in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful and humbled by the generosity of this community.”

This year’s event raised $494,742 so far.

Belmonte, a radio Personality at WRSI 93.9-The River, has for 13 years led a 43-mile, two-day march in November to help raise funds to provide meals for those in the community facing hunger insecurity. Often dressed in a costume, this year, Belmonte set out dressed up as martial artist Bruce Lee Sporting his iconic yellow jumpsuit.

On Monday and Tuesday Belmonte pushed an empty shopping cart from Springfield to Greenfield while broadcasting live while encouraging listeners to donate funds to provide emergency food assistance.

The cart is used as a metaphor for hunger to aid in raising awareness about food insecurity and the mission of The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to end hunger.

“This is the richest country in the world. There are nearly 40 million Americans who don’t know where their next meal is going to come,” said US Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Worcester. “We can all do something to end hunger. And Monte and this crew are doing something today.”

Andrew Moorehouse, the executive director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, said the march “helps dramatically raise awareness about food insecurities that exist in every corner of every town and city within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts but additionally, we raise a significant amount of funds in a couple of days to provide over 2 million meals.”

The march kicked-off at Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services in Springfield. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is a participant of the region’s emergency food network that makes available healthy Groceries through its semiweekly mobile food bank.

“The western mass food bank has a very close relationship with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center,” Moorehouse said. “It is the largest pantry in the City of Springfield.”

On Monday, marchers began the Trek from Springfield to Greenfield, stopping at partner locations in Holyoke, Chicopee, Easthampton, Northampton, Amherst and on through Hampshire and Franklin counties.

At the finish line was a pay-what-you-can meal at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center. As Belmonte pushed his cart the last few yards, almost 200 people accompanied him, the food bank said.

Moorehouse said there are many common misconceptions about food insecurities and it is important to know that there are many reasons why people are at risk, factors such as access to affordable housing, childcare and transportation.

People want to work and earn an income to feed their families and especially now with inflation people should consider the numerous and complex reasons for food insecurities and not judge others, he said.

The food bank said donations for Monte’s March can still be made online at montesmarch.com throughout the month of December.