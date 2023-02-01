Monterey Bay FC to open preseason hosting the San Jose Earthquakes – Monterey Herald

SEASIDE – Seldom does a preseason game create this much noise, where an expected electric atmosphere will fill a venue a few miles from the Peninsula’s biggest professional Sporting event.

While three team practices may not be ideal to prepare for a game, Saturday was the only date where Monterey Bay FC could host Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes at 7 pm at Cardinale Stadium.

“It’s a game you want to perform well in, do well, and showcase your team,” Union head Coach Frank Yallop said. “I’m excited it’s coming to fruition. I appreciate San Jose making it happen. I wanted them to see our market.”

As the Union begin their second season in the United Soccer League — sharing the weekend and a nearby parking lot on the CSU Monterey Bay campus with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — expectations coming into the spring have been inflated, largely by last year’s strong second half.

During one stretch of the second half, the Union climbed back into the playoff picture by going 8-3-3 – erasing a road-heavy 1-7-0 start in their Inaugural campaign.

Yallop, who coached the Earthquakes to MLS titles in 2001 and 2003, cautioned about putting too much emphasis on a game that has no bearing on the regular season.

“You never want to lose,” Yallop said. “But this game is about our players getting minutes. It’s about performances, individually and collectively. The result isn’t important.”

Still, the hype comes because the Union are facing an MLS club, which has been the premier league in the United States since its Inception in 1996. Yallup was a part of the Inaugural draft class, going 57th overall to Tampa Bay.

Despite the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am occurring on the same weekend, the match is expected to draw around 5,000 fans, near capacity at the stadium as the Union were one of the USL’s top teams in attendance last year.

“My understanding is the golf spectators park in a lot near the stadium,” Yallop said. “Come see us play when you get back. We will entertain you.”

The Union are going to utilize their entire roster against the Earthquakes.

Yallop, who is in the San Jose Earthquakes Hall of Fame as a coach, wants to use the game to develop cohesiveness on the pitch with some of the new faces he’s brought in.

“What we want is a competitive game,” Yallop said. “It’s a showcase. We need to work on spots — particularly those areas that we did not do well in last season.”

Having built the team from scratch last year as the Sporting director and head coach, Yallop is in a far more comfortable position Entering his second season with his roster.

Instead of having 22 players who had never played together, the core of last year’s team is intact, along with a few new faces expected to provide an infusion on both sides of the field.

“The players we brought back are players I wanted back,” Yallop said. “They deserved to come back. We proved we can be good in this league with the guys we had. Let’s see where it ends up.”

Overcoming hurdles in building a foundation wasn’t just limited to the field last year. The first seven games were on the road because of the renovations to Cardinale Stadium.

“That would have been a struggle for an established team,” Yallop said. “It took us half a season to figure out our lineup. By midseason, we put together a good unit and had some great results.”

During a stretch of 14 games in the second half of last season, the Union earned points in 11 of those battles. Yallop is using that as a starting point going into this spring.

“That stretch of games is who we are,” said Yallop, who was the Canadian National Team head coach from 2003-2006. “That’s us. I’m not taking anything less than that. Once we found our lineup, it was pretty good soccer.”

What Yallop did in the off-season to strengthen Monterey Bay FC was add depth to the roster, signing center back Alex Lara and forward Alex Dixon.

Lara was one of the top Defenders in the USL last season in Las Vegas, while Dixon comes over from Pittsburgh, where he had four goals and seven assists.

“Lara had a great season with Vegas,” Yallop said. “He’s an elite defender. We lacked a little bit of that last year. I have always liked the way Dixon plays. He’s productive and durable.”

Injuries were a part of the growing process in the first half of the season, slowing the progress of the franchise. Yallop emphasized in exit interviews with the players the importance of coming to camp this season in better shape.

“It was good to see a lot of them around the building,” Yallop said. “We’re way ahead of where we were last year. A lot of these guys have come back and hit the ground running.”

Among those returning include CSUMB product Walmer Martinez, the team’s first-ever signing, and a member of the El Salvador international team.

Chase Boone and Sam Gleadle, who shared the team lead in goals for the Union with eight, both re-signed, as did goalie Antony Siaha, who recorded eight shutouts.

“Our identity is working hard, be entertaining and outscore the opponent,” Yallop said. “I don’t think we had many boring games at our place. We feel we can compete with anyone. I think we proved that in the second half. We want to make the playoffs.”