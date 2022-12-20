Montclair Immaculate girls basketball Coach suspended after lopsided score in opener

Montclair Immaculate Coach Jimmy Kreie has been suspended for four games after Montclair Immaculate opened the season with a 104-30 win over Caldwell on Opening Night, Montclair Immaculate Athletic director Jim Risoli said on Monday, citing a lack of sportsmanship.

“We want to reiterate that what happened on Thursday evening does not represent our school’s values ​​and beliefs,” Risoli said in a statement. “We try to make it our mission to uphold such virtues as respect, honor, and dignity in all things we do. When it comes to athletic competition, sportsmanship is something that we take pride in and unfortunately what happened last Thursday evening was not something we condone.

“As such, we have taken what we believe were the appropriate steps to make amends.”

Risoli said Kreie will be eligible to return to the team on Friday morning after Montclair Immaculate’s game against East Orange on Thursday evening. Risoli added that Kreie wrote a letter of apology to Caldwell Athletic director Dan Romano and to the Caldwell girls basketball team.

Kreie had no comment when reached on Monday. Messages left to Romano and Caldwell Coach Amanda Keenan were not immediately returned.

Steve Tober of Sideline Chatter was the first to report on Kreie’s suspension. According to the report, there were memos circulating around Athletic directors within the Super Essex Conference about the final score and there were pleas among them to utilize the SEC’s running clock rule moving forward.

The running clock starts in the second half when a team leads by 30 points in the second half, according to Risoli.

SEC president Marcellino Marra declined to comment on Kreie’s suspension, but did confirm the SEC has a running clock rule in basketball that was enacted in 2020.

According to Tober’s report, Risoli was not aware of the rule beforehand.

The report added host schools are responsible for putting the rule into effect and once the running clock starts, the time won’t return back to normal timing. The rule is also supposed to be at the scorer’s table and all SEC boys and girls basketball coaches have to have the regulations at each game, and any Coach or school violating the rule is subject to penalties by the conference, according to the report.

“The SEC does a great job at teaching us the values ​​I spoke of above,” Risoli said. “There are so many great AD’s and leaders in our conference. The Clock Rule is something we re-stressed recently in hopes that what happened does not happen again.”

Montclair Immaculate is 3-0 to start the season and is ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20.

