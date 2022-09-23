Montandon Scores in Loss For Women’s Soccer

Next Game: at Tennessee Tech University 9/25/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 25 (Sun) / 1:00 PM at Tennessee Tech University History

The Lindenwood Women’s soccer team (4-6-1, 1-1-0 OVC) fell by a score of 2-1 to Southern Illinois Edwardsville (3-4-2, 2-0-0) on Thursday night from Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo.

GAME OVERVIEW

SIUE was on the front foot early and got on the board in the seventh minute as a header found its way into the back of the net. The Lindenwood defense held strong after the early goal as the Lions faced nine SIUE shots and five corner kicks, but the score remained 1-0 late into the opening half. That changed when Faith Montandon sent a shot from 10 yards out over the outstretched arm of the SIUE keeper, making the score 1-1 in the 41st minute. That would be the score heading into halftime.

SIUE retook the lead less than four minutes into the second half as a deflected shot found its way into the back of the net. Lindenwood tried to answer back with two quality chances by Paige Anderson and Lauren Tyson bur both were denied.

Sam Blazek kept the Lions in the game, making five saves in the second half, including a big one in the 76th minute, denying an SIUE bid from the penalty spot. Lindenwood made a late push to tie the game, but came up short, falling 2-1.

GAME LEADERS

Montandon (one goal)

Blazek (seven clays)

Tyson (two shots, one SOG)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood heads to Cookville, Tenn. for a Matchup with Tennessee Tech. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm