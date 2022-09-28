Montana Tech Volleyball Ranked No. 19

-By Nick Bowsher

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released the third NAIA 2022 Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll today. The Montana Tech Orediggers moved up one spot in the national poll to No. 19.

The Orediggers (13-6, Frontier 1-0) went 4-1 since the last poll came out. Tech finished the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament 3-1 which does not count in the overall conference standings. Last Friday was the start of the Frontier Conference schedule. The Orediggers defeated the University of Providence Argos 3-1 to open league play.

Eastern Oregon (16-1) moved into the top spot in the top 25 with Midland (Neb.) (15-2) dropping to No. 3 after holding the top ranking all season. Jamestown (ND) (15-1) moved into second. The Orediggers lost a tight contest to the Jimmies in August in a five-set match at the Electric City Invitational.

The Orediggers have a rematch with No. 8 Viterbo in a couple of weeks at the Viterbo University Invitational in Wisconsin.

Tech has been in all four polls this season and is the Lone Frontier Conference school in the top 25.

Montana Tech opens the home Frontier Conference schedule Tonight against Carroll College at 7 pm on Kelvin Sampson Court. The Orediggers will cap off Homecoming Week presented by Nucor at 6 pm against Rocky Mountain Saturday at 6 pm