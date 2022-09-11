Montana Tech Volleyball Finishes 4-0

By Nick Bowsher

Well. 14 Montana Tech 3 vs. Mayville State 0

HAVRE, Mont. – The Montana Tech volleyball team won their third match and first match of the day at the Frontier/North Star Crossover Hosted by MSU-Northern sweeping Mayville State 25-21, 25-16, 25-12.

The Orediggers (8-5) out hit the Comets 44-24 and had a .273 hitting percentage finishing with just 14 hitting errors.

Maureen Jessop led the Orediggers with 19 kills and just five hitting errors with a .378 hitting percentage. Jessop also had 10 digs in the match.

Olivia’s Labeau and Taylor Henley had 10 kills each. Henley had a .333 hitting percentage and finished with five blocks. Labeau hit for .412 in the match.

McKenna Kaelber had 36 assists. Sarah Hopcroft had five aces.

Samantha Passa and Ashley Pyburn had six kills each for the Comets.

Well. 14 Montana Tech 3 vs. Presentation 0

HAVRE, Mont. – Well. 14 Montana Tech (9-5) finished the Frontier/Norther Star Crossover with four straight victories and their third sweep of the weekend Downing Presentation College 25-14, 25-17, 25-21.

The Orediggers finished the match with 13 hitting errors and out hit the Saints 43-21. Tech had a .273 hitting percentage and had 12 blocks in the match.

Maureen Jessop had 19 kills and just three hitting errors finishing with a season high .421 hitting percentage. The senior from Corvallis also had 16 digs and four blocks.

Taylor Henley had five kills and seven blocks in the match.

Grace Tobin led the Saints with nine kills.

The Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament Hosted by Rocky Mountain College is up next for the Orediggers. The matches do not count as conference games as Tech will face conference opponents for the first time of the year.