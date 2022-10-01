Montana State Women’s Golf Competes at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana State Women’s golf team’s fall season continues this week as the Bobcats travel to Tacoma, Wash. for Seattle University’s Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational, held at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Oct. 3-4.

Recognized as one of the biggest collegiate tournaments in the Pacific Northwest, the 21-team field will be the toughest test for the Bobcats this fall. Fellow Big Sky programs Eastern Washington, Idaho, Portland State and Weber State will also be in attendance as they play three rounds over the course of two days at the par-72, 6,020-yard Tacoma Country and Golf Club course. Monday will feature the first two rounds, then the Bobcats will play the final round on Tuesday. The action on both days will start at 9 am MT.

Live stats will be provided through Golfstat, and a link will be provided on the Montana State Women’s golf team’s schedule page at msubobcats.com.

“This is a great golf course, a great field and it will be a good test for us this week,” Head Coach Brittany Basye said. “We want to continue to do the things we are doing well, which is fighting for every shot. When we see opportunities we will take them to try and drop some birdies but if not, we will stick to the plan.”

So far, the Montana State Women’s golf team has had individual and team success. Last week at the Eagle Invitational, the Bobcats recorded their best-ever 54-hole team score in program history with 883 strokes; that score was bolstered by the team’s 289 in round two, which was tied for the third-best 18-hole round at Montana State. The Bobcats went on to finish second out of nine teams.

Individually, redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez has gone 2-for-2 in individual tournament wins, putting her three wins behind Jen McGregor’s five wins for the second-most in program history. The Kansas transfer has also won back-to-back Big Sky Women’s Golfer of the Week awards, making her one of seven Bobcats to achieve that feat. Additionally, freshman Lauren Greeny tied the lowest 18-hole round in MSU history with her 67 in the first round of the Kelsey Chugg Invitational two weeks ago.

Montana State will bring the same six players for the third consecutive week: Weidig Velazquez, Greeny, Kameryn Basye , Jordan Briggs , Maddie Montoya and Cora Rosanova .

“We are learning to play with what game we have for the day, and each player has played smart,” Basye said. “I’m looking forward to see how this team continues to compete.”

The Bobcats will play the tournament’s first two rounds, starting Monday at 9 am MT. Tuesday’s final round is also set to start at 9 am MT.