Montana arts Awards go to diverse groups, from Writer to rawhide braider

A novelist, a potter, a songwriter, a Hi-Line pencil artist, a ranchwoman photographer and a rawhide braider all won Governor’s Arts Awards this year.

The awards, presented every two years by the Montana Arts Council, were given during a ceremony in the State Capitol on Thursday afternoon.

“One of the things that makes Montana so unique is the Treasure of our artistic community, with so many different types of art,” said Lt. Govt. Kristen Juras.

As a whole, she said the group of winners are “authentic in their representation of the Montana way of life” while displaying its uniqueness and diversity.

Wylie Gustafson, known in and out of the state for his cowboy musical act with his band, The Wild West, is a council member and led the committee as chair.

He said he looked back through the past winners to find any gaps in the Awards and “gently pushed this year’s selection towards unique artists” who are from Montana and quietly making strong work, without funding or backing.

People are also reading…

There were more than 80 applicants this year. The committee looks for achievement and artistic excellence; Dedication to Montana; ongoing contributions to the cultural community; and worthiness of recognition.

Diedre McNamer

Nominator Caroline Patterson, the executive director of the Missoula Writing Collaborative, said McNamer’ “five wildly different novels” expose different facets of Montana life from under-represented protagonists. Her latest novel, “Aviary,” was released earlier this year.

“Her work has the warmth and compassion of Willa Cather, if Willa Cather were describing Missile silos on the Hi-line or Seniors plotting Revenge on an unscrupulous Condominium owner,” Patterson said. “McNamer’s documented in lyrical prose unique characters, witty dialogue and unforgettable landscapes, the Distinctive people and places that form our storied state.”

McNamer grew up in Conrad and Cut Bank. During her acceptance, McNamer discussed her upbringing and her parents.

“They were both readers,” she said. “We had books in our home, and both of them believed that you should try to travel through books or through music. The arts are the way that you get out of yourself and find out about people who are not like you, who come from different cultures, have different experiences, different periods of time, and that is what growing up to be a full adult really involves and you should try to do that.”

McNamer reported for the Associated Press and the Missoulian before moving into higher education as a Professor of creative writing at the University of Montana. Her students included Andrew Sean Greer, who won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for his novel “Less,” and Steven Rinella, the author/creator of the MeatEater media empire.

Josh DeWeese

DeWeese’s Pottery makes its way far outside of Montana and the US

He’s “one of the best Potters in the whole country” and one of the “very finest beings” he’s ever met, according to nominator Dean Adams, of Montana State University’s director of Center for Faculty Excellence,

DeWeese also was recognized for his years of work in administrative leadership in the arts — he was the first director of the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts; and his tenure as director of the School of Art at Montana State University.

His nominators include Willem Volkersz, a Retired MSU art professor, who said DeWeese is “an extraordinary artist and teacher who has continued Montana’s long tradition as a major contributor to the development of contemporary ceramic artists, and a ceramic artist who’s distributed his work worldwide. “

Another nominator was Michele Corriel, author of a new book, “Montana Modernists: Shifting Perceptions of Modern Art.” That book covers DeWeese’s parents, Robert and Gennie DeWeese, who helped plant the flag for contemporary art in the state.

He grew up in a household filled with artists and during his acceptance speech, he admitted that he “tried like hell not to go into the arts” until ceramics drew him in.

“We live in an amazing community here and it’s a privilege,” he said.

Don Greytak

Greytak, a self-taught artist from Havre, “brings to life images from the prairies of Montana. Looking at one of his sketches, a person cannot help but realize it is a true representation of life on the prairie in Montana,” according to nominator Wally Jewell.

Wally and Pep Jewell Nominated him and spoke in his stead, as he couldn’t make it to the ceremony, likely due to the storms.

Greytak worked in photography, and Jewell recalled him bringing in his film to get developed at the pharmacy. Then Wally learned that he also built stock trailers, shot aerial photos of ranches, and became a metal sculptor, including large projects. In the late 1970s, Graytak began focusing on pencil drawings.

On his website, you can see the attention to detail in hundreds of drawings, such as period cars, planes and tractors and scenes of small-town life are rendered in carefully executed pencil markings.

Barbara Van Cleve

A photographer from Big Timber who documented ranch life from the saddle.

In her nominating letter, Kathleen Agnew wrote that Van Cleve is “the Quintessential ranch woman who has moved cattle on horseback, breathed the dust, branded the steers, struggled in snowstorms, climbed the mountains and captured it all with her camera while riding a horse .”

In her acceptance speech, Van Cleve talked about how, at age 10, she begged for a camera after seeing photojournalism in Life Magazine.

“I wanted people to know how wonderful ranching was and is,” she said. She added that she still loves it, even though “I hate those damn ATVs that they’re using instead of horses.”

Lacking a darkroom or any classes, Van Cleve learned her art form from books. She had to be frugal with her film and careful with her compositions.

“I had to go to town to have the film developed, so I learned to be a one-shot photographer,” she said. “I’m not kidding.”

Rob Quist

The Cut Bank native, who went on to co-found the most famous band from Montana of all time, was introduced by fellow Montana Musicians Philip Aaberg and Jack Gladstone.

Aaberg said that Quist’s songs, rather than cajole the listener, will “invite us to look at what we have, what we have and what we could lose.”

These are “real songs,” they said. “These are not fake — excuse me — ‘Yellowstone’ TV songs.”

Quist was a founding member of the Mission Mountain Wood Band, one of the most famous, if not the most famous, musical acts ever to emerge from the Treasure State.

Quist said he “always felt that my life in the arts has been its own award.” He thanked the music teachers he had in public schools and reminisced about starting out at the University of Montana and cutting his teeth as a professional. He moved to Nashville for a while to pursue his craft but soon “realized that my muse did not follow me to Tennessee, and so I had to come back.”

Gladstone, who thanks Quist for his mentorship earlier in his career as a songwriter and poet, asked Quist if he’d ever played in Two Dot; the answer was yes and Gladstone went on to say that Quist has indeed played in every corner of Montana.

Nate Wald

A rawhide braider from Lodge Grass, Wald also was unable to attend the ceremony due to weather and demands.

Speaking in his absence, Gustafson, who grew up in horse culture, said Wald is “typical of a cowboy artist. He’s very humble.”

Yet if you look at his work, “he is the top of the art form,” creating Braids that have to pass a test of utilitarianism: they’re valued by Collectors but also have to work for Riders and last a long time.

Wald was self-taught in the craft, which complements the family’s activity raising cattle.

Gustafson said he’s an example of hidden art forms in Montana that exist in the background.