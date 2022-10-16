Montague golf duo top 5, Ludington golfer and team top 10 at 2022 state Finals

Montague senior Natalie Kellogg, left, and junior Mackenzie Goudreau pose for a photo at the Division 4 golf state Finals Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at The Meadows in Allendale, Mich. (Courtesy of Phil Kerr)

Montague’s girls golf team was unable to contend for a third-straight Division 4 state championship, but Mackenzie Goudreau and Natalie Kellogg did a great job repping the Wildcats.

Goudreau and Kellogg both posted top-five individual finishes at the Division 4 state Finals Friday and Saturday at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University.

Goudreau, a junior, shot 80 on Friday and 79 on Saturday to finish with a two-day total of 159, which placed her fourth. Kellogg, a senior, was right behind her with a total of 162 — 80 on Friday and 82 on Saturday.

“The two best state Finals performances in program history, and we’ve had a lot of great ones through the years,” Montague Coach Phil Kerr wrote on Facebook. “So proud of these two girls for leading this program this year and carrying on our great tradition.”

Ann Arbor Greenhills sophomore Mia Melendez defended her Division 4 state Championship by firing a two-day total of 149, including a 72 on Friday and 77 on Saturday.

Jackson Lumen Christi ran away with the team title by shooting 688 and beating runner-up Adrian Lenawee Christian by 23 shots.

Ludington junior Emma McKinley finished tied for ninth individually and she led her Orioles team to a ninth-place finish in the Division 3 state Finals at Forest Akers East. (CatchMark file photo)

DIVISION 3: In the Division 3 state Finals at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers East, Ludington junior Emma McKinley tied for ninth individually and her Orioles team finished ninth.

McKinley shot a two-day total of 160 (81-79) to tie Freeland’s Averie Pumford and Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood’s Mackenzie Behnke for the ninth spot. Macomb Lutheran North junior Lauren Timpf defended her individual state title and led her Squad to the team Championship as she shot a two-day total of 1242 (70-72).

Lutheran North shot 668 as a team. Ludington was ninth at 733, followed by Whitehall in 12th (748).