Mont Du Lac Resort Hosts Annual Disc Golf Tournament

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Mark Twain once described golf as a good walk spoiled. Not so, say disc golf enthusiasts, and Twain never had a chance to play.

Dark gray skies didn’t scare away the legions that swarmed to Mount Du Lac Friday. It was one of 6 local disc golf courses needed to host the Lake Superior open.

350 disc-flingers were in the area for this stop on the Wisconsin tour. This is the 17th year at Mont Du Lac.

What gives people the disc golf bug? Well it’s a couple of things.

Bryan Lagergren of the Mont du Lac Disc Golf Program said, “They like to watch the disc fly. And when you actually come out and start throwing them around, and start getting them to do what you want them to do, then you’re like, ‘Oh, this is cool,’ you know. There’s a lot of fanatical people. And especially ever since COVID, everybody wants to be outside and doing stuff. The growth of disc golf has exploded since then.”

Disc golf also has a key advantage over its more tame, little-white-ball-chasing cousins. Disc golf is played year round. In this case they leave the slopes to the skiers, and take the game and their discs into the frozen, snow-covered woods.

The open continues through Sunday at Mont Du Lac, as well as the disc courses at the Superior Municipal Forest, and Carlton.