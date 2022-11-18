Monroe wins Div. 3 Football State Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Monroe High School took to the field at Camp Randall late Friday morning and are heading home state champions.

The Cheesemakers defeated West Salem, 35-14, to claim the Div. 3 football state crowns.

Monroe were making their ninth appearance in the State Championship game on Friday at Camp Randall Stadium against West Salem

It had been 26 long years since the Cheesemakers last played for state. After winning the gold ball five times between 1986-1994, Monroe fell short in 1996 and has not been back to state since.

Monroe Wes 13-0 headed into the Division 3 state Championship against West Salem. The Cheesemakers won the Rock Valley Conference, and have held their opponents to single digits in nine games this season, including seven shutouts.

Friday marked West Salem’s fourth appearance in the State finals. The Panthers’ previous three appearances came during a six-season stretch from 2002-2007. They won the Division 4 Championship in 2007. Their two other Finals experiences resulted in runner-up finishes in 2002 and 2005.

West Salem had held all of their opponents to 14 points or less this season, winning 12 in a row after a season-opening loss to Onalaska.

