Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts prepares for the Member’s Winter Art Show – Your Local News

1 Is this a juried show?

Well, this is an open call to all members to submit their works. If you’re a Member – you’re in! There are some guidelines you have to follow and you can find them here.

2 Do I have to bring in my art before the show or submit photos online?

Well. This is a much “easier” and more relaxed show than the Regional Show. The drop-off dates are January 6-7 from 11am – 5pm. You can even wait and fill out the form here at drop-off, or pick up a form early (or download it from the link) — up to you! The entry fee is paid at the time of drop-off.

3 Are Awards given?

Yes. The 2023 show will be judged by Margaret Warfield. Awards will be presented at the Reception on January 20, 2023.

4 What kind of art is accepted into the Members Show?

Painting, drawing, pottery, 3D/sculpture, mixed media, photography, fiber etc … plus non-traditional works such as jewelry, furniture and more. This is a robust, exuberant and fun show that shows off the talents of our members! This is YOUR chance to shine!

5 Can I submit things I worked on here or in other classes?

Yes! Again, this is a more relaxed show than others. You can submit works made in our classes or open studios — as long as the teacher did not “touch” the works. Pottery, sip and paint, other classes — show us what you created!

6 Does everything have to be for sale?

Well. That’s up to you – you can list it with a price for sale or “NFS” (not for sale).

7 Is there a Youth category?

Yes. For ages 10 – 17.

8 I’m not a Member. Can I join so that I can enter the show?

Yes! You can join online or visit the center and join. You can even join at drop-off on Jan 6-7.

Personal note from the director…

This is my favorite show. Why?

Our MWCA Members’ Show presents our members’ works: experienced, even professional artists’ works, Emerging artists and novices alike in a single show. This show highlights our commitment to fostering a community of support for artists of all levels. Art for all!

SUMMARY

All members, regardless of experience or expertise, are encouraged to enter our Members’ Show. It’s a benefit of membership and a great opportunity to support your local art center, plus have your works on display and for sale in our Gallery!

