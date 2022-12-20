Monroe school board OKs Quebec trip for French and art students

The Monroe school board Monday unanimously approved a trip to the Canadian province of Quebec for Masuk High School’s French and art students.

The international trip to the French-speaking province will be Monroe Public Schools’ first since the COVID-19 Pandemic erupted in the US in 2020. The five-day trip, planned for about 30 students, will cost $1,173 per student. Those costs, which will be paid for by families, will cover hotel accommodations, meals, bus service and a tour guide.

The trip is scheduled to take place in May 2023. “We’re just excited because it’s such a great experience for the kids to get out and be able to experience the big world around us,” said Superintendent Joseph Kobza after the vote. “They’re gonna visit museums, they’re gonna experience the French language and they’re gonna experience Canadian art, French art on the trip.” Students will first tour Quebec City and visit the historic Chateau Frontenac hotel in Old Quebec. Other landmarks students will visit in Quebec City include its oldest stairway, called the L’Escalier Casse-Cou, the Notre-Dame-des-Victoires Catholic church and the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec art museum. At Quebec’s capital city, students will also eat at a Creperie and a sugar shack. The trip will then move to the province’s largest city of Montreal, where students will tour the Notre-Dame and Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal basilicas, along with the Olympic Park, which houses a stadium built for the 1976 Olympics. In Montreal, students will visit museums: the Musée d’Art Contemporain de Montréal, a contemporary art museum; Pointe-à-Callière Archeology museum and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

“Our Neighbors speak French, which presents a very motivational and enriching experience for our students,” Masuk High School French teacher Iga Leszczynska told board members in a Dec. 5 presentations. She added that visiting Museums and downtown Montreal would provide “architectural and aesthetic value” that would benefit high school art students. [email protected], Twitter: @AndyTsubasaF