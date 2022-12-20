Monroe school board OKs Quebec trip for French and art students
The Monroe school board Monday unanimously approved a trip to the Canadian province of Quebec for Masuk High School’s French and art students.
The international trip to the French-speaking province will be Monroe Public Schools’ first since the COVID-19 Pandemic erupted in the US in 2020. The five-day trip, planned for about 30 students, will cost $1,173 per student. Those costs, which will be paid for by families, will cover hotel accommodations, meals, bus service and a tour guide.