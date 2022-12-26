Monroe County Region basketball teams competing in holiday tournaments this week

The start of the girls basketball season is typically slow for St. Mary Catholic Central.

The Kestrels generally start later than most teams and play just a handful of games before taking a break until the new year.

It’s different this season.

SMCC is 4-1 heading into the week and, for the first time in many years, will not slow down for the holidays.

“The MHSAA (Michigan High School Athletic Association) announced we could play 22 games this year (up from 20),” SMCC Coach John Durbin said. “It’s typically been hard for us to even get 20 because we usually have to wait for volleyball to finish and that first week of January we have kids go on retreat.”

Rather than idle this year, the Kestrels are opening their doors.

They will be one of 18 Monroe County Region basketball teams playing in holiday tournaments this week.

It’s the first time hosting this type of tournament for SMCC and Durbin wants to keep it small to start. They reached out to a pair of coaching friends to help make it possible: Kristin Fabrizio at Gibraltar Carlson and Lindsey Backhaus at New Boston Huron.

Wyandotte Roosevelt joined the tournament field at the recommendation of Fabrizio.

“They were all on board right away,” Durbin said. “I think everybody is excited. We’re trying to keep everything in the holiday spirit.”

The tournament kicks off Tuesday night with Carlson vs. Huron at 3:30 pm and Roosevelt vs. SMCC at 7 pm On Thursday, Huron faces Roosevelt at 3:30 pm and SMCC takes on Carlson at 7 pm Junior varsity games precede the varsity tip -off times.

A Christmas atmosphere will permeate the event. There will be Christmas music and cookies, holiday T-shirts, giveaways to charity, and the coaching staff of each team have agreed to don their best ugly Christmas sweaters

“We’re trying to keep the Christmas spirit alive,” Durbin said.

All four teams are coming into the tournament off a win. SMCC is 4-1 overall, Carlson is 4-4, Roosevelt is 3-4, and Huron is 2-3.

“We’re looking forward to it. They have some fun things planned,” Fabrizio said. “With us having 22 games to play this year, it worked out nicely.

“… I think it can be difficult to keep the girls focused during a long break, so I’m hoping the two games will help them not get into that holiday lull or feel like we’re restarting in January. I think it will keep them focused, keep our season going, and help them make some memories.”

The airport is gearing up for its eighth annual holiday event.

The tournament will be played Thursday and Friday with seven games featuring 14 different teams on each day. The girls tournament is on Thursday and the boys on Friday. The schedule is below.

“It’s really exploded over the past few years,” Airport girls basketball Coach Darrell Mossburg said. “A lot of teams want to play over the break. There weren’t many showcases or events around here before. We decided years ago to start one and it’s evolved.”

In fact, the Airport had to scale back this year.

“It’s usually full by the end of May and we had teams calling all over the summer asking if we had any openings,” Mossburg said. “We have seven full games each day, which is about as much as we can take on.”

Admission to get into the event is $5 and gives access to all seven games on that day.

“We have some quality teams and quality games,” Mossburg said. “A lot of teams coming are undefeated, so that’s good. … Hopefully people can come on out and watch some quality games.”

Other teams playing events this week are Summerfield girls basketball in the Holiday Tournament at Adrian College and Whiteford boys basketball in the Emmanuel Christian Tournament at Lourdes University.

AIRPORT SHOWCASE EVENT

THURSDAY (girls)

9:30 am – South Lyon East vs. Airport (junior varsity)

11 am – Ida vs. Airport (crows)

12:45 pm – Dearborn Advanced Tech vs. Erie Mason

2:30 pm – Capital Homeschool Association vs. Flat Rock

4:15 pm – Dearborn Divine Child vs. Dansville

6 pm – South Lyon East vs. Bedford

7:45 pm – Tecumseh vs. Riverview

FRIDAY (boys)

10am – Dundee v SMCC

11:45 am – Riverview vs. Monroe

1:30 pm – Flint Kearsley vs. New Haven

3:15 pm – Dearborn Advanced Tech vs. Tecumseh

5 p.m.—Erie Mason vs. Bedford

6:45 pm – Chelsea vs. Flat Rock

8:30 pm – Allen Park Cabrini vs. Airport