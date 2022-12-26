Monroe County Region basketball teams competing in holiday tournaments this week

The start of the girls basketball season is typically slow for St. Mary Catholic Central.

The Kestrels generally start later than most teams and play just a handful of games before taking a break until the new year.

It’s different this season.

SMCC is 4-1 heading into the week and, for the first time in many years, will not slow down for the holidays.

“The MHSAA (Michigan High School Athletic Association) announced we could play 22 games this year (up from 20),” SMCC Coach John Durbin said. “It’s typically been hard for us to even get 20 because we usually have to wait for volleyball to finish and that first week of January we have kids go on retreat.”

Rather than idle this year, the Kestrels are opening their doors.

They will be one of 18 Monroe County Region basketball teams playing in holiday tournaments this week.

It’s the first time hosting this type of tournament for SMCC and Durbin wants to keep it small to start. They reached out to a pair of coaching friends to help make it possible: Kristin Fabrizio at Gibraltar Carlson and Lindsey Backhaus at New Boston Huron.

Wyandotte Roosevelt joined the tournament field at the recommendation of Fabrizio.

“They were all on board right away,” Durbin said. “I think everybody is excited. We’re trying to keep everything in the holiday spirit.”

