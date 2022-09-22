Monroe County, NY – County Executive Adam Bello Announces Discounted Golf Prices for Fall Season at County Parks

September 22nd, 2022

Fall rates go into effect Thursday, September 22

County Executive Adam Bello today announced Golfers will be able to play at lower rates throughout the fall season at Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley and Churchville golf courses.

“As the leaves begin to fall and change colors, I encourage all golf lovers to take advantage of these discounted rates at our beautiful courses,” said County Executive Bello. “The investments we’re making this year and next season in our golf courses will further enhance the patron experience.”

Below is the list of adjusted rates.

Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley (North Course) and Churchville (East Course)

9 holes walking = $10  9 holes riding = $17

18 holes walking= $13  18 holes riding= $27

Genesee Valley (South Course) and Churchville (West Course)

9 holes walking = $8

9 holes riding = $15

18 holes walking = $11  18 holes riding = $25

To book a tee time, find general hours of operation, or for additional questions, please visit monroecountyparksgolf.com or call the golf courses at the numbers below: