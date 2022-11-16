Monmouth NJ football Seniors leave big-time Legacy as final game nears

WEST LONG BRANCH – It’s been a group of athletes like no other over the past three decades for Monmouth football.

The senior class that takes the field for the final time Saturday when Stony Brook visits Kessler Stadium are players who fueled their rise in the FCS Ranks with a pair of Big South titles, navigated the Covid-19 Pandemic and transitioned the program into the Colonial Athletic Association.

That’s an impressive resume, with some there for all or parts of a five-season run (2017-21) that saw the Hawks go 38-14, including three appearances in the FCS Playoffs.

“These are the guys who really got us to where we are today. They got us to the CAA,” Monmouth Coach Kevin Callahan said. “They’ve been here four, five, six years, and were here when we were in the Big South, they were part of the transformation from just being a Big South team to playing for a Championship every year. It’s because of what they did in those years that got us the invitation to the CAA.”

Among the 30-or-so players expected to be honored Saturday when Monmouth (4-6, 2-5) closes the season by hosting Stony Brook (2-8, 1-6) at Kessler Stadium (noon, SNY/FloSports) is Graduate linebacker Da’Quan Grimes, with injuries and the Pandemic extending a career that began in 2016.

Monmouth was 22-7 in games they played from 2018 through the spring 2021 season. After missing all of the 2021 fall season with a ruptured Achilles Tendon, he leads the team with 74 tackles this season.

“It’s kind of unreal that this time has finally come,” Grimes said. “It’s exciting but it’s also sad. I’ve made a lot of friends here. Mostly what’s important about this game is just having fun. This is our last game, guaranteed. No other ones. So go out and have fun playing the game I’ve grown up playing.

