Monmouth NJ basketball: 5 keys vs. Yale

WEST LONG BRANCH – Mercifully, Monmouth’s non-conference schedule ends Tonight with Yale’s visit to OceanFirst Bank Center.

I think we can all agree, and Coach King Rice has said, it was way too difficult for this young group, as the Hawks sit at 1-11, with their first Colonial Athletic Conference campaign still to come.

Now what?

Monmouth has a NET of 354 out of 363 Division 1 schools. Yale (9-3), sits at 48, the sixth non-conference foe in the NET top-100, and 10th in the top 200.

The CAA has six teams in the NET top-200, including No. 77 UNC Wilmington, which comes to the Jersey Shore next Wednesday for Monmouth’s first-ever CAA game.

Right. The Hawks go straight from the frying pan into the fire, still in survival mode with nine losses by 15 points or more, including a 36-point loss to Charlotte last time out that ranks as the worst home loss in 12 years.

Tipoff is at 7 pm, with the game broadcast on SNY, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, and streamed on FloSports. Here are five keys for the Hawks:

