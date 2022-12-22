Monmouth NJ basketball: 5 keys vs. Yale

WEST LONG BRANCH – Mercifully, Monmouth’s non-conference schedule ends Tonight with Yale’s visit to OceanFirst Bank Center.

I think we can all agree, and Coach King Rice has said, it was way too difficult for this young group, as the Hawks sit at 1-11, with their first Colonial Athletic Conference campaign still to come.

Now what?

Monmouth has a NET of 354 out of 363 Division 1 schools. Yale (9-3), sits at 48, the sixth non-conference foe in the NET top-100, and 10th in the top 200.

The CAA has six teams in the NET top-200, including No. 77 UNC Wilmington, which comes to the Jersey Shore next Wednesday for Monmouth’s first-ever CAA game.

Right. The Hawks go straight from the frying pan into the fire, still in survival mode with nine losses by 15 points or more, including a 36-point loss to Charlotte last time out that ranks as the worst home loss in 12 years.

Tipoff is at 7 pm, with the game broadcast on SNY, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, and streamed on FloSports. Here are five keys for the Hawks:

1. More stops

Monmouth has to figure out a way to play better defense, whether it’s more trapping, extended pressure, some zone, whatever. The Hawks are last in the country in both field goal percentage defense and three-point percentage defense, and third from the bottom in scoring defense. It can’t get worse, and there’s little let-up in the schedule.

Matt Knowling, a 6-6 forward, tops the Bulldogs in scoring (16.2 ppg.) and rebounding (4.7 rpg.).

2. Play faster

The numbers on offense aren’t much better. And the Hawks really struggle in the half-court against a solid man-to-man defense, as was the case against Charlotte. Upping the tempo a little, which isn’t easy without defensive stops, would help open things up a little.

3. Back to basics

Protect the ball and share the ball are two of basketball’s foundational principals, which is why the assist-to-turnover ratio is so important. The last game really was rock-bottom in this area, with Monmouth turning the ball over 17 times, and dishing out just four assists, while Charlotte had 18 assists and nine turnovers. That’s how you lose by 36 points at home.

4. Show progress

Monmouth has shown an ability to play well in stretches, but simply can’t sustain it over 40 minutes. Now it has to start showing signs of progress in terms of closing that gap at both ends of the court. Only three times have Monmouth been within single digits in the final minutes.

5. Be competitive

The intensity Monmouth shows from the moment it emerges from the locker room until the final buzzer is truly the only thing they can control. Given the other limitations, it has to be off the charts every night. And against a team like Yale, nothing else will do.