Monmouth NJ 2022-23 full basketball schedule released

Monmouth Coach King Rice is known for challenging his players with competitive non-conference schedules.

But he may have gone too far in his 12th season, having assembled an incredibly ambitious lineup of opponents for a young team trying to reload after the departure of six seniors, including four fifth-year seniors, while the program transitions to a Tougher conference.

Or the baptism-by-fire will make the inexperienced group Stronger heading into its first season in the Colonial Athletic Association, a step up from the Hawks’ former home in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Association.

“I might have scheduled too hard with going to a new league, but that’s not the first time,” Rice told the Asbury Park Press last month, before the complete non-conference schedule was unveiled Wednesday. “It’s been OK for us in the past and this one will work out, too.”

On paper, wins look like they’ll be tough to come by in the opening weeks, and possibly beyond, after the Hawks won 21 games, including two against high-major foes, and reached the MAAC Championship game last season.

Monmouth men's basketball Coach King Rice, left, and his players react after a play during the semifinal game of the MAAC Tournament between Monmouth and Rider played at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 11, 2022. Monmouth defeated Rider, 72 -68.

How tough is the schedule?

The 13 non-conference opponents, including four against high-majors, had a combined record of 244-168 (59.2) last season, with five reaching the NCAA Tournament, six winning 20-plus games and 10 finishing at or above .500.

Meanwhile, Monmouth heads into the season without a true senior on the roster, with redshirt junior forward Jarvis Vaughan the most experienced player, and the only one on the roster as far back as 2019-20. The Hawks lose 85.9 percent of their scoring and 74.7 percent of their rebounding, with junior forward Myles Foster the only returnee in the top six last season in scoring and rebounding.

