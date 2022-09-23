Money, outdoor music, dance prizes, Grindr, theater

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod earlier this month distributed a record $139,000 in funding to help 14 local arts nonprofit organizations in recovering from the pandemic. The support was made possible through a grant the foundation received last year from the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Temporary closings, the costs of implementing health and safety protocols, limits on capacity, and the continued uncertainty of the public to return to in-person events has placed a strain on our creative industry,” said Julie Wake, foundation executive director, in an announcement of the grants. “These Grants are one step towards recovery and ensuring that arts and culture remain a critical piece of the Cape’s identity.”

Julie Wake, executive director of the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod

The need for help, Wake said, was exemplified by the foundation receiving 26 applications, with groups seeking just under $390,000 in help. Resulting Grants ranged from $5,000 to $20,000. Funds will be used for salaries, health and safety supplies, marketing and facilities costs, the announcement said.

The Cape Cod Theater Co. in West Harwich, for example, is due to allocate its $20,000 grant for staff to increase programming and diversify its classes. Song Keepers, which focuses its artistic and educational experiences for Black and Brown artists, will use its $10,000 grant toward resuming mentoring programs.

