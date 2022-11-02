Monday’s state bowling, regional golf results for the Treasure Coast

Port St. Lucie’s Nancy Roberts bowled a 591 series to finish 25th in individual Qualifying at the FHSAA Bowling State Championships Monday in Orlando.

Roberts bowled a high game of 213 and finished 14 pins shy of making the top 16 to advance to bracket play.

Monday’s state bowling, regional golf results for the Treasure Coast

Both girls programs that advanced from the District 12 tournament struggled in the team competition as Vero Beach placed 28th and Martin County was 30th out of the 34 Qualifying teams.

For the Tigers, Emelia Koehler bowled a 544 series with a high game of 192 to finish 48th in individual qualifying.

Vero Beach was led by Angeli Atayde, who bowled a 488 series with a high game of 180.

FHSAA Girls State Bowling

Vero Beach: Angeli Atayde 488, Lilianna Hall 424, Skylar Cade 401, Jasmyne Williams 316, Katelyn Vargas 313

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button