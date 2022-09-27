Monday’s high school roundup: Deering boys’ soccer shuts out Thornton Academy

Patricio Mowa and Jeannot Ndayishimiye scored as the Deering High boys’ soccer team beat Thornton Academy on Monday night in Portland.

Mowa took a pass from Adilson Vidal at the top of the 18-yard box, dribbled down the right side and lifted a shot to the left of Thornton goalie Rory Beaudoin with 5:24 remaining in the first half.

Ndayishimiye collected a chest trap that got away from a Thornton defender, and raced for the Breakaway goal with just 7.8 seconds remaining in the game.

Deering improves to 7-0, while Thornton Academy falls to 5-3.

CHEVERUS 9, MASSABESIC 2: James Baur had four goals to lead the Stags (4-3-1) over the visiting Mustangs (0-8) in Portland.

Henry Huntley had a goal and three assists, Lucca Locatelli had a goal and an assist, and Collin Plalum, Alex Newman and Gustavo Cedillo also scored for the Stags.

Charlie Carroll and Gabe Lawrence scored, and Lucas Farrenkopf had 10 saves for Massabesic

SANFORD 4, BIDDEFORD 0: Cole Adawadkar had two goals and Joel Morrison added a goal and an assist as the Spartans (2-6) handled the Tigers (0-8-1) in Sanford.

Adawadkar scored with a straight-on Strike following a failed clear attempt by the Biddeford defense 4:04 into the second half for a 3-0 lead, and headed in a well-placed corner kick by Morrison a little over eight minutes later for the fourth goal.

Morrison got the first goal when he finished a long through ball from Shawn Puffer 13:17 into the game. Brady Taylor gave Sanford a two-goal cushion after kicking in a ball that was sent to the middle of the six-yard box by Eli Coleman at 17:36.

SCARBOROUGH 2, FALMOUTH 0: Kilson Joao and Will Fallona scored second-half goals as the Red Storm (7-0) beat the Navigators (4-3) in Scarborough.

Joao put in a cross from Jack Moreau seven minutes into the half, then Fallona put it away, off a throw from Max Peterson, with 15 minutes left.

Nick Ouellette only faced one shot for the Red Storm. Freshman Caden Berry made eight saves for the Navigators.

YORK 3, WELLS 0: Nick Mauro had two goals and Connor Roberge scored the other as the visiting Wildcats (3-3-1) shut out the Warriors (1-6) in Wells.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

SANFORD 2, BONNY EAGLE 0: Ava Hudson and Emerson Tolpin scored in the first half as the Spartans (6-1-1) beat the Scots (1-7) in Standish.

Both goals were scored from a nearly identical position — the top of the 18-yard box with Hudson sending in a left-footed chip at 9:23 and Tolpin striking a low ball that skipped in front of the goalie and into the net with 3 :07 left in the half.

FIELD HOCKEY

MARSHWOOD 3, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Reece Forrester scored all three goals for the Hawks (3-3-1) in a shutout win over Portland/Deering (0-8) at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Portland/Deering goalie Emma Walsh had 30 saves.

YARMOUTH 5, POLAND 1: Sophie Smith had three goals, Celia Zinman and Sally McGrath also scored and the Clippers (3-4) downed the visiting Knights (1-6) in Yarmouth.

YORK 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Abigail Armlin had two goals, and Olivia Coite, Nya Avery and Hadley Cucco also scored as the Wildcats (7-0) handled the Raiders (5-3) in Fryeburg.

