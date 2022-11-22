Monday’s college roundup: UMaine edges Northeastern in Women’s basketball, 61-59

Adrianna Smith made two free throws with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter to give the University of Maine a 61-59 win in Women’s basketball over Northeastern Monday night in Orono.

Smith finished with 20 points as the Black Bears (2-2) ended a two-game losing streak.

UMaine pulled ahead with a 10-run in the final 2 1/2 minutes of the third quarter. Smith had six of the points.

The Huskies (2-3) came back in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 59 on a jumper by Gemima Motema, a former Portland High guard, who finished with 20 points.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 85, ANNA MARIA 52: The Nor’easters (4-2) jumped to a 32-6 lead in the first quarter to win their third straight, beating the Amcats (0-4) at Biddeford.

Keagan Dunbar led UNE with 20 points, and Kaylee Beyor (17) and Juliana Tracey (13) also scored in double figures.

Marinique Reddin led Anna Maria with 16 points.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 65, (10) LOUISVILLE 55: Myah Selland scored 14 of her 25 points in a dominating fourth quarter to help South Dakota State (4-2) upset Louisville (4-2) in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The 6-foot-1 sixth-year forward helped the Jackrabbits regroup after blowing most of a 17-point third-quarter lead against the Cardinals’ defensive pressure. She did just about everything, scoring 10 of the team’s final 11 points over the last four minutes.

(11) VIRGINIA TECH 82, KENTUCKY 74: Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Virginia Tech (4-0) beat Kentucky (4-1) at Nassau, Bahamas.

(20) UCLA 66, MARQUETTE 58: Freshman Kiki Rice scored 18 points and Gina Conti added 16 to help UCLA (6-0) hold off Marquette (5-1) in overtime to win the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Senior Charisma Osborne had just nine points after two big tournament games, but she was named the tournament’s most valuable player after joining with Conti and senior Camryn Brown to make down-the-stretch plays that guided the Bruins to the title.

(17) UTAH 93, ALABAMA 86: Gianna Kneepkens scored 21 points, Alissa Pili added 18 points and Jenna Johnson had 17 to help Utah (5-0) beat Alabama (2-2) at Nassau, Bahamas.

GONZAGA 73, (23) TENNESSEE 72: Yvonne Ejim scored the go-ahead basket inside with 12.4 seconds left and Gonzaga (5-1) survived three missed shots by Tennessee (2-4) on the final play to win in the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

POLL: South Carolina remained No. 1 in The Associated Press Women’s basketball poll after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose at least one game.

The Gamecocks again were the unanimous choice, receiving all 29 votes from a national media panel after edging No. 2 Stanford in an overtime thriller Sunday.

South Carolina has won 16 consecutive games against ranked teams dating to a 2021 loss in the Final Four to Stanford, which remained second in this week’s poll.

UConn moved up two spots to third after beating then-No. 3 Texas and 10th-ranked NC State last week. Ohio State is fourth and Iowa State is fifth.

Indiana, which includes Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes, jumped six spots to No. 6 while Notre Dame, North Carolina, Iowa and Louisville round out the top 10.

FINAL FOUR: Portland will host a Women’s Final Four for the first time after the NCAA Women’s basketball committee chose the Oregon city for the 2030 national semifinals.

The other four cities selected for the Final Four from 2027 through 2031 have all hosted in the past. Columbus, Ohio, will hold it in 2027, Indianapolis in 2028, San Antonio in 2029 and Dallas in 2031.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(9) ARKANSAS 80, LOUISVILLE 54: Anthony Black dominated from inside and outside to finish with 26 points for Arkansas (4-0), which overwhelmed Louisville (0-4) in the second half for a win in the first round of the Maui Invitational at Lahaina, Hawaii.

Black, a freshman guard who topped the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, made 9 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers, made all five free throws and had six assists.

(10) CREIGHTON 76, (21) TEXAS TECH 65: Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the Bluejays (5-0) shook off a rocky start and pulled away for over Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational at Lahaina, Hawaii.

POLL: Playing a week after three football players were shot to death on a bus, Virginia won the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas over No. 16 Illinois after taking down No. 7 Baylor. The wins vaulted the Cavaliers from No. 16 to fifth in The Associated Press Top 25.

North Carolina remained atop the poll, receiving 47 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel. Houston moved up a spot to No. 2 and had nine first-place votes. Well. 3 Kansas had one first-place vote, No. 4 Texas received five and Virginia one.

BASEBALL

BROWN: Freshman Olivia Pichardo is making history as the first woman to make a Division I baseball roster.

Brown Coach Grant Achilles announced Pichardo made the varsity roster for the upcoming season as a walk-on Utility player, saying she had the most complete walk-on tryout he’d witnessed as a coach.

Pichardo was a pitcher and outfielder for the USA Baseball Women’s National Team and played club baseball in New York. She spent two weeks with the Brown program this fall, going through practice and workouts with current players, and working out as a middle infielder, outfielder and pitcher.

FOOTBALL

VIRGINIA: Virginia has canceled its game against Rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago.

The university made the announcement two days after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The three were fatally shot on Nov. 13 after a field trip to see a play in Washington.

Authorities have said that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team who was on the trip, began shooting at students on the bus as it pulled to a stop at a campus parking garage.

Jones, 23, faces second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the shooting, which set off a manhunt and a 12-hour campus lockdown before Jones was apprehended in Suburban Richmond. Jones is being held without bond.

