Monday NKY sports round-up: Highlands boys golf Advances to state final round

Highlands finished runner-up in the first-round of the state golf tournament, finishing behind first-place Oldham Co. and ahead of third-place South Oldham.

The Bluebirds advance to the state final round at Bowling Green next week.

Highlands shot 318 on the par-72 course.

“Our kids stuck to their game plans and we had some adversity, but they didn’t give up,” they said Bert Richey, Highlands head coach. “They kept battling and they knew they had to play all 18 holes. Our kids know that for some reason even though we’ve had a lot of success, it just seems like we’re disrespected from different areas of the state so it was good to come down, play a round and let the score speak for itself .”

Covington Catholic and St. Henry finished fourth and fifth, scoring 323 and 334 respectively. Campbell County tied Central Hardin for sixth out of eight teams with 346. The top three teams and top 15 individuals from non-advancing teams from each of the three first-round sites plays in Bowling Green for a total of 90 Golfers in the final round .

Senior Joel Craft shot 76 to lead the Bluebirds and sophomore Hank Schick had 78. Sophomore Nate Surrey and junior Ryan Toole shot 80 and 84 to round out the Highlands scoring. Sophomore Oliver Golden shot 88.

“There were some tough conditions so it was really nice to see everyone play well,” Surrey said. “We improved from what we did in the practice round (Sunday). You have to be smart. If the wind is blowing to the right, you have to play it out to the left and if the wind is in your face, you have to take an extra club.”

Ryle junior Tanner Lorms shoot 74 to make it to state. Covington Catholic senior Nathan Resing shot 76 and junior Mitchell Gastright shot 78 to also qualify.

The final round of the boys state tournament takes place Oct. 3 through 5 at the Bowling Green Country Club.

The Highlands (white uniforms) and Simon Kenton (black uniforms) soccer teams met in non-region action. Highlands won 7-2. Photo by G. Michael Graham | LINK nky.

Girls Soccer

Highlands 7, Simon Kenton 2

It is what coaches want to see at this time of the year.

When a team has a lead on an opponent, especially a big one, coaches want to see their players put the opponents away. The Bluebirds (9-6-2 overall) did that in the road win against the Pioneers (10-4-4) scoring five times in the second half at Chlorine B. Menefee Stadium.

“I’ll be honest. The thing that we have really been talking to them about all season is to play the game of soccer,” said Andy Diemling, Highlands Assistant coach. “Don’t play kick ball. Everything will come together. Everything will take care of itself. This game was an example of when you play soccer as a unit, great things happen to everybody. We had some great goals from our starters and we got some great minutes from our non-starters to give our starters a break.”

Juniors Kate Jamie and Laney Smith led the way for the Highlands. Jamie scored three goals, the third of which came off a penalty kick with 22:33 left in the game, and Smith scored twice. Smith has 19 goals and four assists this year and Jamie has 10 goals and three assists.

Senior Anna Melson and junior Claire Cavacini had one goal and one assist each for the Bluebirds. Freshman forward Reece Wilkins added two assists and a senior Bianca Hemsath had one.

“I think we moved the ball really well and we passed a lot to feet,” Wilkins said. “It was a great combination. Teammates really help.”

Simon Kenton senior goalkeeper Olivia York had eight saves and freshman Natalie Hinegardner had five for the Bluebirds.

“I think our defense was really good,” he said Kendall Graves, Highlands sophomore defender. “We’ve progressed to where last game, it wasn’t that score. We were able to hold them this time by working together and keeping possession of the ball. I feel like our Patience has been a key factor to shutting the other team down and we play quickly out of the back, which helps a lot.”

Simon Kenton scored twice in the final 15 minutes. Freshman forward Alexis Howard and senior midfielder Margo Roberts had the goals.

Both teams return to action Wednesday. Highlands plays host to Cincinnati Roger Bacon at 7:30 pm and Simon Kenton plays host to Collins (6-6) at 7 pm

Dixie Heights 3, Conner 1

The Colonels (8-7-3) took down the Cougars (12-7-1) in the fourth game of five straight home games to finish the regular season.

“The key is to keep building on our offense,” he said Chris Sturm, Dixie Heights head coach. “We’re finding now it’s making us a dangerous team. It puts us into a good position going into the district and region tournament.”

Seniors Ashtyn Ivey, Julia Riedmiller and freshman Aubrey Elkins scored the goals. Sophomore Kate Riedmillerjunior Maria Dilts and senior Mariah Wolff had the assists for Dixie Heights.

“I feel like we really played (Monday) like I knew we could,” Ivey said. “It just took us a little bit to finally get there and I think that after beating a hard time like Conner, we’re really going to be fired up.”

Freshman forward Ariel Brogan had the Conner goal. The Cougars have lost four of the last five games but are still tied with Notre Dame for the most wins in the 9th Region.

Both teams return to action Wednesday at 7:30 pm Dixie Heights plays host to Newport Central Catholic (5-9-1) and Conner travels to Bishop Brossart (9-7-2) for a 7:30 pm game.

Other Girls Soccer Scores:

Lexington Catholic 5, Bishop Brossart 0

Campbell County 9, Boone County 0

Cooper 8, Grant County 0

Ludlow 4, Covington Latin 3

Ryle 1, Oldham County 0

St. Henry 2, Scott 0

South Oldham 6, Beechwood 0

Walton-Verona 6, Villa Madonna 0

Volleyball Scores

Highlands 3 (25-13, 25-8, 25-12), Bellevue 0

Heritage Academy 2 (26-24, 25-13), Lloyd Memorial 0

Pendleton County 2 (25-13, 25-23), Covington Latin 0

South Oldham 3 (25-23, 25-20, 25-16), Simon Kenton 0

Villa Madonna 2 (25-6, 25-17), Grant County 0