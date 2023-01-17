‘Monday Night Football’ Wild Card open thread: Cowboys at Buccaneers

Wild Card weekend closes out on Monday night with two national brands. The Dallas Cowboys are trying to continue an impressive season, but they’ll have to go on the road against the fighting Tom Bradys in Florida. It has been a much less successful season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who snuck into the Playoffs because someone from the awful NFC South had to make it.

To be honest, this game doesn’t have that much intrigue to me. The Bucs don’t really deserve to be here, and while the Cowboys do, their brand is annoying and their team hasn’t played particularly well down the stretch here.

That said, there is one big reason to watch the game tonight. That’s because it’s over on ESPN2, Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell will be joining the ManningCast as the second guest on the show. It’s unclear if that means he’ll show up in the second or third quarter, but we’ll be watching for sure.

So if you want to watch and chat during the game, here’s all the information you need to know, and you can Converse in the comment section below.

Cowboys at Buccaneers



Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa Bay, FL

TV: ABC/ESPN

TV announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

TV2: ESPN 2 — ManningCast

TV2 announcers: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning + guests including Dan Campbell

Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online

National Radio: Westwood One

National radio announcers: Kevin Kugler, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin

Odds: Cowboys by 3 error DraftKings Sportsbook

POD Staff picks: We’re Mostly with the ‘Boys

