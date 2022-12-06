Monday Night Football: Tom Brady leads the Bucs to an unlikely, last-second comeback win over the Saints

Getty Images

For most of the game, Tom Brady didn’t look anything like the GOAT. In the final 5:21, Brady did what Brady always has done.

He directed his 44th career comeback win in the fourth quarter or overtime, the most in NFL history to break a tie with Peyton Manning.

The Bucs rallied from a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. Tampa Bay moved to 6-6 and remained atop the NFC South, while New Orleans fell to 4-9.

The Bucs had only 220 yards in the first three quarters against a Dennis Allen defense that has their number. But Tampa Bay rolled to 130 yards in the final quarter, wearing out the Saints.

Brady went 15-of-21 for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

On third-and-goal from the New Orleans 6, Brady hit rookie Rachaad White for the touchdown. It came with three seconds left.

Ryan Succop’s PAT was the game-winner.

Brady’s heroics came three plays after the cannons first fired signaling a touchdown.

Brady threw what everyone thought was a touchdown with 16 seconds left when, from the 5-yard line, he hit Chris Godwin in the end zone. As the Bucs celebrated, the Saints pointed to the flag that was at the line of scrimmage. Left tackle Donovan Smith was cited for holding.

Still, it just delayed the inevitable as Brady put a dent in the Saints’ hopes of winning the NFC South.

It took nearly the entire game for the Bucs to get in the end zone for the first time.

The 10-play, 91-yard drive was aided by a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo, who was trying to stay with Mike Evans on a second-and-20 play. That got the Bucs to the 1-yard line, and Brady hit Cade Otto for the score with 3:00 remaining.

It cut the Saints’ lead to 16-10 and woke up the Bucs.

The Tampa Bay defense did its part with a three-and-out. Carl Nassib had a sack of Andy Dalton on second down, and on third-and-17, Bucs safety Keanu Neal drilled Taysom Hill with a legal hit to force Hill to drop the perfectly placed pass. It stopped the clock and forced a New Orleans punt, giving the ball back to Brady with 2:29 left.

Brady finished 36-of-54 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and an interception with Godwin catching eight for 63 yards.

Dalton went 20-for-28 for 229 yards and a touchdown, a 30-yarder to Hill.

The Saints, though, settled for three Wil Lutz field goals as they went 0-for-3 in the red zone.