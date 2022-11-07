‘Monday Night Football’ schedule 2022: Dates, times, teams for ESPN’s NFL prime-time games

“Monday Night Football” has a new feel in 2022.

With a brand-new broadcast crew, ESPN’s prime-time NFL Slate has leveled up this season.

After two decades of commentating together for Fox, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck signed multiyear contracts to become the new broadcast tandem for “Monday Night Football.”

There’s also a new-look “Monday Night Countdown” crew, which includes Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, Steve Young, Alex Smith, Robert Griffin III and Michelle Beisner-Buck.

The Sporting News has all the information you need to watch “Monday Night Football” this season.

‘Monday Night Football’ schedule 2022

The full “Monday Night Football” schedule for the 2022 NFL season:

Week Date Matchups 1 Sept. 12 Seahawks 17, Broncos 16 2 Sept. 19 Bills 41, Titans 7 2 Sept. 19 Eagles 24, Vikings 7 3 Sept. 26 Cowboys 23, Giants 16 4 October 3 49ers 24, Rams 9 5 October 10 Chiefs 30, Raiders 29 6 October 17 Chargers 19, Broncos 16 7 October 24 Bears 33, Patriots 14 8 October 31 Browns 32, Bengals 14 9 Nov. 7 Ravens vs. Saints 10 Nov. 14 Commanders vs. Eagles 11 Nov. 21 49ers vs. Cardinals (at Mexico City) 12 Nov. 28 Steelers vs. Colts 13 December 5 Saints vs. Buccaneers 14 December 12 Patriots vs. Cardinals 15 December 19 Rams vs. Packers 16 December 26 Chargers vs. Colts 17 Jan. 2 Bills vs. Bengals

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on?

TV channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC

“Monday Night Football” will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC this season, but there are other ways to tune in to the matchups.

Those with cable subscriptions can watch games free on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Alternatively, the game is available on ESPN+ with a subscription to the service. Cord-cutters can find the game on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

What time do ‘Monday Night Football’ games start?

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

“Monday Night Football” is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 pm ET every week, regardless of where the game is being played.

‘Monday night Football’ live Streams

“Monday Night Football” will also be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN.com for those with a cable subscription. Those without cable can watch the game on ESPN+ with a subscription to the streaming service.

Cord-cutters can also access Monday night’s Matchup via fuboTV, which offers a free trial. FuboTV carries the ESPN family of networks in addition to CBS, Fox, NBC and NFL Network, providing football fans an opportunity to watch the action throughout the week.

In Canada, fans can watch the game with DAZN, which carries every NFL game.