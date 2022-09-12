Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions, NFL Picks from expert on 17-6 roll

The Seattle Seahawks will experience a new permanent starting quarterback for the first time in a decade when they take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Standing across the field on the other sideline will be Russell Wilson, who led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, including one championship, during that time. The team traded him to the Broncos over the offseason. Both teams struggled a year ago, posting 7-10 records. Denver was fourth in the AFC West, while Seattle placed fourth in the NFC West.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 8:15 pm ET. Denver is a seven-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Broncos odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Broncos vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s Josh Nagel.

Now, Nagel has set his sights on Seahawks vs. Broncos and locked in his NFL Picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and Trends for Broncos vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Broncos spread: Denver -7

Seahawks vs. Broncos over/under: 44 points

Seahawks vs. Broncos money line: Denver -320, Seattle +250

DEN: Broncos are 5-1 against the spread in their last six September games

SEA: Seahawks are 16-7 ATS in their last 23 games as underdogs

Why the Broncos can cover

Running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Courtland Sutton are two players to watch for Denver. Gordon totaled 1,131 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021, his fifth career season with 1,000 or more yards from scrimmage and 10-plus TDs. Since 2015, Gordon ranks second among running backs with 8,388 scrimmage yards and fourth with 67 touchdowns. As a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown in his only career game against Seattle.

Sutton led the Broncos with 776 receiving yards last season. He has played well under the bright lights and has 236 receiving yards (78.7 per game) in three career games on Monday Night Football. He also has five-plus catches in five of his past six games in primetime. Last season, Sutton had nine plays of 20 yards or more and converted 35 first downs.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Replacing Wilson in Seattle this year will be Veteran Geno Smith. In four games, including three starts last season, Smith completed 65 of 95 attempts (68.4 percent) and had six touchdowns, including five passing, against one interception for a 103 rating. Smith had a touchdown and no interceptions for a 94.3 rating in his last start on Monday Night Football.

Also helping power the Seattle offense is running back Rashaad Penny, who rushed for a career-high 749 yards and a career-best six rushing TDs in 2021. Penny had 135-plus rushing yards and a rushing TD in four of his final five games last season. He can join Hall of Famers Jim Brown (1958) and OJ Simpson (1976), as well as Adrian Peterson (2012), as the only players ever with 150-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games. Penny played in 10 games last year and registered 11 explosive plays of 20 yards or more.

