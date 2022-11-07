Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Ravens vs. Saints predictions, NFL Picks from expert who’s 35-14

The Baltimore Ravens will face the New Orleans Saints in the Big Easy on Monday Night Football. The Ravens lead the AFC with a 5-3 record through eight games, which includes a 3-1 mark in road games and a two-game winning streak. The Saints are 3-5 this season, including a 2-3 record at home and a 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET in New Orleans. Caesars Sportsbook lists Baltimore as a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46.5 in the latest Ravens vs. Saints odds. Before making any Saints vs. Ravens Picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine’s Resident Ravens expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

Now, Tierney has broken down the Ravens vs. Saints Monday Night Football Matchup from every angle. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Saints spread: Ravens -1.5

Ravens vs. Saints over/under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Saints money line: Ravens -120, Saints +100

BAL: Ravens are 3-4-1 against the spread this season

NO: Saints are 3-5 against the spread this season

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore’s offense puts constant pressure on opposing defenses. Baltimore is arguably the most dynamic rushing team in the league, generating 1,325 yards on the ground in only eight games. The Ravens are also averaging a league-best 5.7 yards per carry, and quarterback Lamar Jackson brings a challenging element with his dual-threat capabilities. Jackson also leads a passing offense that is in the top five with 15 touchdown passes, and Baltimore is above the league average in first downs and third down conversion rate (42.7%).

The Ravens don’t give the ball away often, committing only nine turnovers in eight games, and Baltimore is in the top third of the league with 359.4 total yards per game. That recipe leads the Ravens to an elite profile in terms of scoring efficiency, with Baltimore scoring points on 44.2% of drives. Baltimore is averaging 2.35 points per drive and 26.0 points per game, a top-five mark to begin the 2022 season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints are in the top 10 in total defense, yielding only 320.8 total yards per game. New Orleans is also No. 4 in first downs allowed and No. 6 in third down conversion rate allowed (33.7%). Opponents are scoring touchdowns on only 50% of trips inside the red zone against the Saints, and New Orleans is better than the league average in passing yards allowed and rushing yards allowed this season.

New Orleans should be comfortable against a Baltimore offense that is No. 26 in passing yards, and the Ravens also have defensive shortcomings. Baltimore is below-average in both scoring defense and total defense, and the Ravens allow 2.21 points per drive. The Ravens are also No. 25 in first downs allowed and No. 28 in passing yards allowed, with New Orleans averaging 29.6 points per game since Andy Dalton took the reins at quarterback. See which team to pick here.

