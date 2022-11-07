Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Ravens vs. Saints predictions, NFL Picks by expert who’s 35-14

For the first time since 2018, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens will meet. The cross-conference foes will square off at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Monday Night Football in the final game of the Week 9 slate. Baltimore is 5-3 and leading the AFC North, while New Orleans is 3-5 after a shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. Both teams covered the spread last week.

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET in New Orleans. Caesars Sportsbook lists Baltimore as a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46.5 in the latest Ravens vs. Saints odds.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Saints vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Saints spread: Ravens -1.5

Ravens vs. Saints over/under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Saints money line: Ravens -120, Saints +100

BAL: Ravens are 3-4-1 against the spread this season

NO: Saints are 3-5 against the spread this season

Featured Game | New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore’s offense puts constant pressure on opposing defenses. Baltimore is arguably the most dynamic rushing team in the league, generating 1,325 yards on the ground in only eight games. The Ravens are also averaging a league-best 5.7 yards per carry, and quarterback Lamar Jackson brings a challenging element with his dual-threat capabilities. Jackson also leads a passing offense that is in the top five with 15 touchdown passes, and Baltimore is above the league average in first downs and third down conversion rate (42.7%).

The Ravens don’t give the ball away often, committing only nine turnovers in eight games, and Baltimore is in the top third of the league with 359.4 total yards per game. That recipe leads the Ravens to an elite profile in terms of scoring efficiency, with Baltimore scoring points on 44.2% of drives. Baltimore is averaging 2.35 points per drive and 26.0 points per game, a top-five mark to begin the 2022 season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans is playing well on offense, especially since Andy Dalton took over at the quarterback position. The Saints are averaging 29.6 points per game with Dalton at the helm, converting 50% of third down opportunities in the process. That has resulted in a top-five overall mark in total offense, generating more than 3,100 yards in eight games. The Saints are in the top 10 in scoring offense (24.9 points per game) and first down (169), with top-eight marks in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

New Orleans is also in the top 10 of the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry to rank in the top eight. Overall, the Saints are No. 8 with a 43.8% third down conversion rate, and New Orleans is firmly in the top 10 when it comes to red zone efficiency, scoring a touchdown on 64.3% of trips inside the 20-yard line. See which team to pick here.

