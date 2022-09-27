Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Giants vs. Cowboys predictions, NFL Picks from NY expert who’s 30-18

The Week 3 NFL schedule concludes with a battle of NFC East foes as the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) visit the New York Giants (2-0) on Monday Night Football. Dallas bounced back from a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers and upset the Bengals as seven-point underdogs in Week 2. New York has won both its games as an underdog thus far, knocking off the Titans and Panthers in tight, low-scoring matchups. Dak Prescott (thumb) remains out for Dallas, meaning Cooper Rush will get the start at quarterback.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, is set for 8:15 pm ET. New York is a 1-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s RJ White.

Over the past seven years, White, a CBS Sports Fantasy and gambling editor, has gone 329-250-21 (56.8%) in the world’s most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also is SportsLine’s No. 1 NFL expert, going 445-378-24 on his against-the-spread NFL Picks from 2017-21, returning $2,542 to $100 players.

In addition, White is 30-18 on his last 48 against-the-spread picks involving the Giants. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Giants vs. Cowboys. Here are several NFL odds and Trends for Cowboys vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Cowboys spread: New York Giants -1

Giants vs. Cowboys over/under: 39.5 points

Giants vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -105, New York Giants -115

DAL: Cowboys are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games

NYG: Under is 11-1 in the Giants’ last 12 games following an ATS win

Why the Giants can cover

New York’s offense has a number of weapons, including wide receiver Richie James, who leads the team with 10 receptions for 110 yards. James will try for his third game in a row with five or more catches and fourth in a row with 50 or more receiving yards. He had 56 receiving yards in his only career game against Dallas as a member of the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 20, 2020. For his career, he has played in 42 games with 48 receptions for 799 yards (16.6 average) and three touchdowns.

Another target is wide receiver Sterling Shepard. Last week against Carolina, he led the team with six catches for 34 yards. The always-reliable Shepard is in his seventh season with the team and has played in 74 career games with them. He has 357 receptions for 3,989 yards (11.2 average) and 22 touchdowns. He has also converted 212 first downs and has fumbled just once.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Although New York is 2-0, it could easily be winless if a couple of field goals went the other way. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has been strong for Dallas, winning both of his career starts thus far. He played well against the Bengals in Week 2, completing 19 of 31 passes for 235 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The Giants will be without defensive stalwart Leonard Williams (doubtful, knee), making Rush’s job easier in this one.

Dallas has also owned this head-to-head series in recent years. The Cowboys have won nine of the last 10 against the Giants, including sweeping them last year by a combined total score of 65-26. The Cowboys have also been the league’s best team against the spread since the start of the 2021 season, going 14-6. The Giants are just 8-11 ATS during that span.

