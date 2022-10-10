Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Chiefs vs. Raiders predictions, NFL Picks from expert who’s 24-10

AFC West rivals square off on Monday Night Football as the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) Clash in prime time. Kansas City has won four straight games against Las Vegas, including a sweep in 2021. In the last matchup, the Chiefs blew out the Raiders 48-9. Josh McDaniels hopes to turn the tide in this series for Las Vegas, although the Raiders are already in a two-game hole in the AFC West standings this season.

Chiefs vs. Raiders spread: Kansas City -7

Chiefs vs. Raiders over/under: 51.5 points

Chiefs vs. Raiders money line: Kansas City -365, Las Vegas +285

LV: Under is 5-1 in the Raiders’ last six games following an ATS win

KC: Chiefs are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine Monday games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Even with Tyreek Hill now in Miami, the Chiefs still have plenty of explosive pass-catchers. Tight end Travis Kelce is a big, athletic weapon for this offense. Kelce has built terrific chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and it’s constantly on display. The Cincinnati product is very fast and fluid in his route running for someone that size (6-foot-5, 250 pounds). Kelce is tied for ninth in the NFL in catches (26), 11th in receiving yards (322) and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (3).

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (questionable, quad/hamstring) came over to Kansas City in the offseason as he looks to implement himself into the offense. Smith-Schuster has outstanding size and hands with the willingness to go over the middle. The USC product owns good field vision and provides YAC ability. He’s second on the team with 19 catches for 224 yards with 11.8 yards per reception.

Why the Raiders can cover

Receiver Davante Adams is the No. 1 option in the offense. Adams is a savvy route technician with sticky hands. The five-time Pro Bowl selection knows how to create separation with ease and win at every level. He’s tied for ninth in the league in catches (26), 15th in receiving yards (290), and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (3). In his last game, Adams reeled in nine passes for 101 yards.

Tight end Darren Waller hasn’t had the start most anticipated but he’s still a dynamic weapon. Waller owns an amazing size/speed combination (6-foot-6, 255 pounds) with legitimate hands and body control. The 2020 Pro Bowler uses his long arm to snag the ball over Defenders and be a nice red-zone target. Waller currently has 16 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown.

