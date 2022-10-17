Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Chargers vs. Broncos predictions, NFL Picks by expert who’s 17-6

A Divisional Matchup on Monday Night Football will feature the Denver Broncos (2-3) meeting the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2). Los Angeles owns an electric and exciting team that ranks fifth in total offense (390.4) and ninth in scoring (24.4). On the opposite side, Denver plays Stellar defense. In fact, the Broncos rank third in yards allowed (289) and are tied for fourth in points allowed (16).

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Chargers vs. Broncos odds.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in Picks against the spread, and went 445-378-24 on his ATS Picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone a whopping 17-6 run on his NFL Picks involving the Chargers.

Now, White has set his sights on Broncos vs. Chargers and just locked in his Picks and MNF predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Broncos:

Chargers vs. Broncos spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Chargers vs. Broncos over/under: 45.5 points

Chargers vs. Broncos money line: Los Angeles -220, Denver +180

DEN: Under is 5-0 in the Broncos’ last 5 Monday games

LAC: Chargers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games versus AFC West opponents

Why the Chargers can cover

Safety Derwin James is an impact player all across the field for Los Angeles. James produces a high number of tackles and is able to set the tone for the defense. The two-time Pro Bowler is extremely athletic and can be used as an effective blitzer. He’s first on the team with 45 total tackles while securing two TFLs and three pass deflections.

Linebacker Khalil Mack is a high-motor defender who always makes a play on the ball. Mack does a strong job at shedding blocks with plenty of leverage and speed. The six-time Pro Bowler is tied for fifth in the league in sacks (five) and is first on the team in tackles for loss (six). Mack owns outstanding Bend and burst Flying off the edge.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver owns a Talented receiver corp. Courtland Sutton has proven to be a go-to target in the passing game. He is a polished route-runner with the tools needed to thrive as a No. 1 weapon. Sutton is strong to win against pressure off the line with big-play ability. The SMU product is 13th in the league in receptions (29) and sixth in receiving yards (417). He’s also first on the team with 83.4 receiving yards per game.

Receiver Jerry Jeudy showcases precise route-running and body control. Jeudy can manipulate defenders and create space due to his awareness of leverage and his position on the field. The 2020 first-round pick also has the speed to run away from defenders. Jeudy has 14 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he's sixth in the league in yards per reception (16.9).

