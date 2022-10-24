Monday Night Football odds, spread, line: Bears vs. Patriots predictions, NFL Picks by expert who’s 41-28

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL schedule concludes with a cross-conference tilt on Monday Night Football. Gillette Stadium hosts a Matchup between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears in Foxboro in a battle of two run-heavy teams. The Patriots are 3-3 overall after back-to-back victories, including a 38-15 road win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The Bears are 2-4 overall and 0-3 on the road, with Chicago losing its last three games.

Now, here are several NFL betting lines and Trends for Patriots vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Patriots spread: Patriots -8.5

Bears vs. Patriots over/under: 40 points

Bears vs. Patriots money line: Patriots -385, Bears +300

Chicago: Bears are 2-3-1 against the spread in 2022

New England: Patriots are 3-2-1 against the spread this season

New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears are allowing only 19.7 points per game in 2022 and Chicago’s passing defense is elite. Opponents are averaging only 178.7 passing yards per game against the Bears, No. 3 in the NFL, and Chicago has allowed only four passing touchdowns, second-fewest in the league. New England also has Offensive shortcomings that can be exploited.

The Patriots have committed 11 turnovers in six games, one of the five worst marks in the league, and New England is giving the ball away on 16.9% of Offensive possessions. New England is No. 22 in first downs and below average in passing offense. The Patriots also rank No. 29 in red zone efficiency at 45.0%, which limits New England’s upside in generating points. See which team to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

The Bears have the fewest completions (63) in the NFL, and Chicago is also dead-last in passing yards per game and sack rate allowed. Chicago ranks second-worst in passer rating (72.7), with the Bears generating only 15.5 points per game. The Bears are also strongly below the NFL average in total offense, turnover prevention, third down conversion rate, and red zone efficiency rate, giving New England opportunities for defensive exploitation.

New England is No. 7 in scoring defense, yielding fewer than 19 points per game, and above-average in total defense, giving up 337.8 total yards per game. The Patriots are in the top eight in turnovers created (12), first Downs allowed, net yards per pass attempt allowed, and rushing touchdowns allowed in 2022. New England has Talent at every level of the defense, headlined by three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matt Judon, who has six sacks and 12 quarterback hits this season. See which team to pick here.

