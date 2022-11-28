Monday Night Football odds, line: Steelers vs. Colts predictions, NFL picks, bets from expert who’s 56-32

The Week 12 edition of Monday Night Football features a pair of AFC squads. The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts for the first meeting between the Clubs since December 2020. Pittsburgh is 3-7 overall, including a 37-30 loss to Cincinnati last week, and 1-4 on the road this season. Indianapolis is 4-6-1 overall and 1-1 under interim head Coach Jeff Saturday.

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET in Indianapolis. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Colts as two-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39.5 in the latest Steelers vs. Colts odds. Before you make any Colts vs. Steelers Picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert RJ White has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine’s No. 1 NFL expert in Picks against the spread and went 445-378-24 on his ATS Picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He’s also gone a whopping 56-32-4 on his last 92 Picks involving the Steelers, meaning he’s well-qualified for this selection.

He’s well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed out big on his NFL Futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Steelers vs. Colts and just locked in his Picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Colts:

Steelers vs. Colts spread: Colts -2

Steelers vs. Colts over/under: 39.5 points

Steelers vs. Colts money line: Colts -140, Steelers +118

PIT: The Steelers are 4-5-1 against the spread this season

IND: The Colts are 5-6 against the spread this season

Steelers vs. Colts picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Why the Steelers can cover

Indianapolis is averaging only 15.7 points per game this season, second-fewest in the NFL, and the Colts are averaging only 1.40 points per drive. The Colts are scoring on fewer than 30% of Offensive drives, and Indianapolis has 19 turnovers, third-most in the league. Indianapolis is in the bottom 10 in total offense, averaging 321.7 yards per game, and the Colts are below the league average in passing yards and rushing yards.

Indianapolis is averaging only 4.1 yards per rush attempt and 5.5 net yards per pass attempt. The Colts are also No. 25 in third down efficiency (36.9%) and No. 30 in red zone efficiency (43.3%). With Pittsburgh’s elite run defense and the ability to create havoc with 14 forced turnovers this season, it is a friendly matchup for the Steelers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis is seemingly finding its stride on offense after reinstalling Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback. Ryan has completed at least 70% of passes in six of the last seven starts and is No. 3 in the NFL with a 69.2% completion rate this season. The Veteran is also in the top 10 in passing yards (2,443) and in the top five in completions (247).

Ryan has a dynamic pass-catching option in Michael Pittman, who is No. 7 in the league with 67 receptions. He is averaging almost 70 receiving yards per game after eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in 2021. From there, All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has 231 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the last two games and is averaging 86.6 rushing yards per game. Taylor led the league with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021 and is a dynamic and powerful option out of the backfield. See which team to pick here.

How to make Steelers vs. Colts Picks

White has analyzed this Matchup and while we can tell you he’s leaning Under on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He’s only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Colts vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colts vs. Steelers spread to back, all from the expert who is 56-32 on Picks involving the Steelers, and find out.