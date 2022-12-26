Monday Night Football odds, line: Chargers vs. Colts prediction, NFL picks, best bets by expert on 22-9 run

The Indianapolis Colts will look to rebound from their devastating loss a week ago when they take on the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in a key AFC Matchup on Monday Night Football. The Chargers (8-6), who can clinch a playoff berth with a win, have won two in a row and three of four. They are coming off a 17-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Colts (4-9-1), who have lost four in a row, are coming off a 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota last Saturday. Indianapolis let a 33-point lead slip away in that game and has now been eliminated from postseason consideration.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 8:15 pm ET. Los Angeles leads the all-time series 19-11, including a 17-10 edge during the regular season. Los Angeles is a 4-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Colts odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 45.5. Before making any Colts vs. Chargers Picks or NFL predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine’s Resident Los Angeles expert, RJ White, has to say.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Colts:

Chargers vs. Colts spread: Los Angeles -4

Chargers vs. Colts over/under: 45.5 points

Chargers vs. Colts money line: Los Angeles -210, Indianapolis +175

LAC: The Chargers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games following an ATS loss

IND: The Colts are 5-0 ATS in their last five games after allowing more than 30 points in their previous game

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert powers the Los Angeles offense. In 14 games this season, Herbert has completed 407 of 603 passes (67.5%) for 4,019 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions for a rating of 91.5. He has also rushed 46 times for 145 yards (3.2 average) and one explosive play of 23 yards. In the win over Tennessee last week, Herbert completed 28 of 42 passes (66.7%) for 313 yards.

Also helping power the offense is running back Austin Ekeler. In 14 games played, Ekeler has carried 165 times for 692 yards (4.2 average) and nine touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-long 71 yards. He has also been a factor in the passing game, catching a team-high 95 passes for 635 yards (6.7 average) and five touchdowns.

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis will turn to third-string quarterback Nick Foles to make his first start of the season. Foles is no stranger to success, helping lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl LII Championship in 2017. Foles was named the Super Bowl MVP after completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots. For his career, Foles has completed 62.4% of his passes for 14,003 yards and 82 touchdowns against 43 interceptions.

With Taylor shut down for the rest of the season with a high ankle sprain, the Colts will turn to Zack Moss and Deon Jackson at running back. Moss tied a career high with 81 yards rushing last week. Jackson rushed for 55 yards and had his first career touchdown reception in Week 15 at Minnesota. Jackson is second on the team with 57 rushing attempts for 191 yards (3.4 average) and one touchdown. He also has 21 receptions for 125 yards (6.0 average).

