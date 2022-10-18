Monday Night Football: Late field goal gives Broncos 13-10 Halftime lead over Chargers

Getty Images

Something unusual is happening on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

The 2022 Broncos are involved in a primetime game and there have been multiple touchdowns in the first half.

But there have also been multiple field goals — including one right at the end of the second quarter that gave the Broncos a 13-10 halftime lead over the Chargers.

Denver got the ball back with 53 seconds on the clock and no timeouts at its own 25. On second-and-10, Wilson hit a 47-yard deep shot to receiver KJ Hamler that pushed the Broncos all the way up to Los Angeles’ 28. The offense went no huddle and Wilson completed another pass to receiver Jerry Jeudy, with Jeudy going out of bounds for a 10-yard gain at the 18.

While another questionable roughing the passer foul moved Denver’s offense to the LA 9-yard line, the Broncos couldn’t get any closer to the paint. The flag was called on Morgan Fox for hitting Wilson low, but replays showed Wilson was hit at the waist.

Brandon McManus sent a 27-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to give Denver a 13-10 advantage.

The Broncos got out to a 10-0 lead, but let Los Angeles tie it up with consecutive scoring possessions in the second quarter.

The Chargers used a methodical drive to answer the Broncos’ first touchdown of the game, going 4-of-4 on third down on their way to the end zone. Los Angeles’ offense didn’t get many chunk plays, but was able to get down the field with a 15-play, 82-yard drive that ended with running back Austin Ekeler taking it up the middle on third-and-2 for a 6-yard score.

That cut Denver’s lead to 10-7 with 9:09 left in the second period.

Los Angeles’ next scoring drive was aided by a pair of defensive pass interference penalties, both of which were called on Rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis. The Chargers have been picking on Mathis, as he was flagged for pass interference three times in the first half.

Although LA made it down to Denver’s 12-yard line, quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked on second down for a 7-yard loss. Then an incomplete pass on third down forced the team to settle for a field goal.

The Chargers have a pair of injury concerns. Running back Joshua Kelley has a knee injury and is questionable to return. He’s been on the Chargers’ sideline testing the knee with the stationary bike and with some sprints.

Los Angeles announced kicker Dustin Hopkins as questionable to return with a hamstring injury in the second quarter. But he hit a 37-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the half to tie the game. Punter JK Scott, however, has been handling the kickoff duties since Hopkins’ first extra point with 9:09 left in the second quarter.

Denver may be without defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, who is questionable to return with a neck injury. Jones recorded two tackles and a quarterback hit in the first half.

Wilson is 12-of-17 passing for 173 yards with a touchdown. Herbert is 17-of-24 passing for 120 yards.