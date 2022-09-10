Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 1 Broncos-Seahawks single-game tournaments

Russell Wilson Returns to Seattle to face the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Sports Interaction lists Denver as a 6.5-point favorite, and the game’s over/under total currently sits at 44.5. Wilson will obviously be a fan favorite for NFL DFS lineups, undoubtedly Occupying the majority of MVP spots in FanDuel single-game tournaments, but he’s not the only stud or sleeper pick worth considering.

Denver has a pair of solid backs and a deep but relatively unproven group of pass-catchers. The Seahawks have a pair of solid receivers and a back who finished last season on an Absolute tear, but with questionable QB and Offensive line play, it’s unclear just how much anyone can produce. In other words, this isn’t an easy lineup to put together.

Here are the notable scoring settings for FanDuel single-game contests: The point total for the “MVP” is multiplied by 1.5, but he doesn’t cost any additional money like the “Captain” in DraftKings Showdown contests. FanDuel’s default scoring is half-point PPR and four-point passing TDsand there are Well bonuses for 300-yard/100-yard games like on DraftKings.

FanDuel Single Game DFS Picks: Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1 Monday Night Football

$60,000 budget, need at least one player from each team

MVP (1.5x points): QB Russell Wilson, Broncos ($17,000)

Since FanDuel operates a half-PPR format, Wilson seems like the no-brainer at our MVP spot. The nine-time Pro Bowler, who spent 10 years in Seattle and led the Seahawks to a 2014 Super Bowl title, finally gets to play behind a solid offensive line. He also gets to stick it to Seattle head Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider for never getting him protection and then trading him away. We’ve seen Mr. Unlimited start hot in countless seasons despite the unprecedented levels of pocket pressure, so a Massive primetime performance could very well be in the cards here. The Seahawks allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL last season, and PFF Ranks Seattle’s secondary as the third-worst Entering 2022. Brace yourselves, Seahawks fans.

FLEX WR Courtland Sutton, Broncos ($12,000)

We’re stacking Wilson with Sutton, who has emerged from the preseason as the future Hall-of-Fame QB’s go-to receiver. In pressure situations, it’s crucial on third downs, and in the red zone, the fifth-year wideout has been Wilson’s guy. At 6-4, 220 pounds, Sutton has the size, strength, and hands to make contested catches, but he also has the downfield speed to haul in deep balls. The 2019 Pro Bowler could really break out this year, and his floor is probably close to what we saw from Tyler Lockett prior to DK Metcalf’s arrival in Seattle. The Seahawks allowed 26.9 FanDuel points per game to the WR position last season, and we have Sutton finishing with 18-20 on Monday night.

FLEX WR Tyler Lockett, Seahawks ($11,500)

Many will opt for the larger, stronger DK Metcalf, but at $13,000 in a half-PPR setting, Lockett seems like the better play. While Metcalf has the strength, Lockett has the superior ability to create space and get open. We saw Wilson trust the speedster in his Seattle years when his pocket was at its most vulnerable, and current Seahawks QB Geno Smith should do the same after a full training camp of prep this year. Smith and Lockett’s Chemistry took some time to develop last season, producing meager results in the initial couple of games that Wilson missed due to injury. But in Week 8 — Smith’s final start prior to Wilson’s return — Smith connected with Lockett on 12-of-13 targets for 142 yards (and a half-yard shy of a TD). Trust the value here and take the cheaper finesse over Metcalf’s pricy strength.

FLEX RN Melvin Gordon III, Broncos ($10,000)

While Javonte Williams is the Bronco back we would much rather own in all our redraft leagues, MG3 is the one we would rather spend on in FanDuel lineups. He’s $3,500 cheaper, for one, and he has a ton of value in a half-PPR format. Gordon was more efficient with his carries last season (4.7 yards per carry compared to Williams’ 4.4), and produced more TDs in fewer red-zone opportunities. Williams is a fantastic choice for a breakout pick, but let’s not fade the veteran Gordon too much or too quickly.

FLEX Broncos D/ST ($9,500)

The Seahawks have very little to get excited about offensively. Smith showed glimpses of hope filling in for the injured Wilson under center last season, but overall he’s a bleak option against an above-average Broncos D. Seattle will make plenty of mistakes, and Denver looks healthy and motivated to start the year. Finish your first DFS week on a high note by getting on the right side of what should be a blowout.