Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 2 Titans-Bills Showdown tournaments

The Week 2 NFL Slate concludes with two games on Monday night, the first of which (Titans @ Bills) is a rematch of one of the better MNF games of last season. Sports Interaction lists Buffalo as a 10-point favorite, and the game’s over/under total currently sits at 47.5. Josh Allen will likely be the highest-rostered player for single-game NFL DFS lineups, but does he make the Captain spot in our DraftKings Showdown lineups? Below, we’ll detail our full list of picks.

Buffalo’s red-hot start to the season could lead DFS owners to roster a high amount of Bills players on Monday night, and our lineup has a 4/2 build in favor of Buffalo. Still, you’re going to need some Titans’ contributors, as they could get some points while in comeback mode.

MORE BILLS-TITANS: FanDuel Lineup (coming soon)

Before we get into our lineups, here are the key scoring settings for DraftKings Showdown contests: They’re full-point PPR and there are three-point bonuses for 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yardsand 100 receiving yards. The Captain pick costs 1.5 times a player’s original price, but he also gets his point total multiplied by 1.5.

MORE DK SHOWDOWN: How to win a Showdown contest

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Titans vs. Bills Week 2 Monday Night Football

$50,000 budget, need at least one player from each team.

Captain (1.5x points, 1.5x salary): WR Stefon Diggs, Bills ($17,100)

We’re Rolling with Diggs as our Captain on Monday night, and while we were considering Josh Allen for this spot, Diggs’ salary is $1,800 less, so we’re able to fill out our lineup a bit better Rolling with Buffalo’s No. 1 wideout. Not much needs to be said about Diggs, who got off to a fast start with an eight-catch, 122-yard, one-TD effort in Buffalo’s 31-10 rout over the Rams in Week 1. Diggs garnered a 29-percent target share and has the ability to once again eclipse 100-plus receiving yards in a game the Bills are a double-digit favorite in. He also generated 1.01 Fantasy points per route run (fifth among WRs) on an 83.9-percent route participation.

WEEK 2 DFS LINEUPS: FanDuel | DraftKings | Yahoo

FLEX QB Josh Allen, Bills ($12,600)

Allen will once again be the best player on the field Monday night and is a must-start in DraftKings Showdown formats. Allen popped off in Week 1 against the Rams, scoring 33.5 Fantasy points while throwing for 297 yards and three TDs. Allen did throw two interceptions, but both were the result of some tough luck. Not many teams are going to be able to limit the Bills’ explosive offense, and although he’ll have a high roster percentage, Allen’s too talented not to have in your lineup.

WEEK 2 DFS: Best values ​​| Best stacks

FLEX WR Kyle Philips, Titans ($5,000)

After an impressive training camp, Philips showed out in Week 1, hauling six passes on nine targets for 66 yards. Philips could have been one of the Heroes in Week 1, but Randy Bullock’s potential game-winning missed field goal ruined that. With the Titans likely to put into more pass-heavy situations, we like Philips to have another solid performance. He did only log a 51.5-percent route participation, but Tannehill clearly prefers to look his way.

WEEK 2 PPR RANKINGS:

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/ST | Kicker

FLEX WR Treylon Burks, Titans ($6,200)

Given the Titans are forced into a negative game script, expect their first-round Rookie WR to make an impact on Monday night. Similar to Philips, Burks had a relatively low route participation in Week 1 (36.4 percent) but saw five targets on only 12 routes run. Burks figures to see an increased snap percentage in Week 2 with the Titans likely in more obvious passing situations, resulting in a respectable receiving yards output in his second career game.

WEEK 2 STANDARD RANKINGS:

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/ST | Kicker

FLEX Bills D/ST ($4,600)

Buffalo’s pass rush got home in Week 1 (seven sacks), and it was no fluke that they allowed just 10 points to the reigning Super Bowl champions. With the Bills pegged as hefty 10-point home favorites, expect another solid showing from their defense. It’s unlikely they notch three interceptions for a second straight week, but it’s possible they rack up a similar amount of sacks.

FLEX K Tyler Bass, Bills ($4,200)

With the Bills expected to once again put up their fair share of points, rostering Bass is a wise move. He doesn’t have the highest ceiling, but his stable floor helps DFS players round out their lineup. Bass scored eight points in Week 1, connecting on all four PAT attempts along with one made field goal. If Bass is able to make two field goals along with several extra points, he’ll be well worth his $4,200 price tag.