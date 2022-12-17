Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Rams-Packers Showdown tournaments

The Rams will fly across the country to play the Packers for a late-season matchup on Monday Night Football. Heading into this season, this particular game was viewed as one of the best primetime matchups on the schedule. However, things haven’t gone well for either team through 14 weeks. But this MNF contest features several players (Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Van Jefferson, Christian Watson) who will be Featured in many DraftKings Showdown lineups.

Before we get into our lineup and strategy, here are the key scoring settings for DraftKings Showdown contests: They’re full-point PPR and there are three-point bonuses for 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yardsand 100 receiving yards. The Captain pick costs 1.5 times a player’s original price, but he also gets his point total multiplied by 1.5.

$50,000 budget, need at least one player from each team.

Captain (1.5x points, 1.5x salary): QB Aaron Rodgers ($16,200)

For this MNF matchup, we will keep it simple and make Rodgers our Captain. The Veteran QB has not put gaudy numbers in NFL DFS this season (15.4 DraftKings points per game) but is capable of having a vintage Aaron Rodgers performance. The last time we saw Rodgers in primetime, he scored 11.4 DraftKings points (2 TDs, 2 INTs) against the Eagles. DFS players hope history doesn’t repeat itself on Monday night against this Rams’ defense, which allows the ninth-fewest Fantasy points to QBs this season (16.3). It’s a risky Captain play, but there isn’t a better option on the Rams that would make us comfortable enough to move on from Rodgers.

FLEX RB Cam Akers, Rams ($8,200)

For the Rams to be successful on offense, they will need to lean on Akers, who has played well over the past two games. Last week against the Raiders, the young running back scored 10.3 DraftKings points (42 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown). If Akers can hold on to the ball, which he struggled with last week, he could be due for another solid outing on Monday night. The Packers’ defense has not been great at stopping the run this season, allowing 154.8 yards per game and 15 rushing touchdowns. Furthermore, Green Bay is giving up the seventh-most DraftKings points to RBs (26.2) this season. This is a favorable spot to play Akers, who is competing to be LA’s feature back in 2023.

FLEX WR Allen Lazard, Packers ($7,600)

Most DFS players will put phenomenal Rookie Christian Watson in their Showdown lineup, who has been a touchdown machine over the past month. However, we will go against the public and choose Lazard, who gets overlooked but is one of Rodgers’ most consistent receiving threats. The veteran wide receiver has scored 10 or more DraftKings points in three of his past five games. In Green Bay’s last game against the Bears, Lazard produced 11.7 DraftKings points (five receptions for 67 yards). Now he gets to play a Rams’ defense that allows the eighth-most DraftKings points and 12th-most receiving yards to WRs (37.4). Look out for Rodgers to get his veteran receiver involved in the passing game often on Monday night.

FLEX WR Van Jefferson, Rams ($6,800)

The young wide receiver won’t get a lot of volume but can make a big play with one catch. We saw Jefferson do this last week as he scored the game-winning touchdown against the Raiders. With that TD, he scored 12.4 DraftKings (two receptions for 44 yards). Since Week 10, the young wideout is averaging 9.8 DraftKings points. The 26-year-old wide receiver has a tough matchup on Monday night against a Rams’ defense that allows the ninth-fewest DraftKings points to WRs (32) this season. If you have Jefferson in your lineup, you hope he can score a touchdown, which should give you a boost.

FLEX RB AJ Dillon, Packers ($6,200)

The 24-year-old running back is coming off an outstanding performance in Week 13 against the Bears. Dillon scored a season-high 20.9 DraftKings points (119 total yards on 21 touches and a touchdown) as the Packers won 28-19. The former Boston College standout has scored 15 or more DraftKings points in back-to-back games. If Aaron Jones (ankle) is limited on Monday night, we could see Dillon get most of the carries vs. a Rams’ defense giving up 124 rushing yards per game over the past three games.

FLEX WR Tutu Atwell, Rams ($4,400)

Our final MNF Showdown contest play will be Atwell, who has been used in multiple ways by the Rams. Last week against the Raiders, the 23-year-old receiver scored 9.5 DraftKings points (five receptions for 50 yards). It was the second-straight game that Atwell scored at least nine DraftKings and had five or more targets. The 5’9 receiver is also averaging nine DraftKings points per game over his past four games. Atwell is worth taking a flier on with his salary, as he’s one of the more explosive Playmakers in the Rams’ offense.