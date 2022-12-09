Monday Night Football Desperately needs flex scheduling

Amazon Prime’s poor quality Thursday Night Football matchups have been the talk of the season. A look at the prime time schedules through the rest of the season, though, shows that ESPN and Monday Night Football are in for the roughest finish.

Unlike Thursday Night Football, which will never have flex scheduling, MNF gets flex scheduling beginning next season, so this is the last year that ESPN is saddled with useless matchups down the stretch after the playoff picture becomes clear.

Monday Night Football won’t have a game between two winning teams until Week 17, its final game of the season, when it airs Bills at Bengals. ESPN doesn’t air a Week 18 game. Here’s how the MNF schedule looks the rest of the way:

