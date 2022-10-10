Monday Night Football betting preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs prop bets

The Las Vegas Raiders will try their luck against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, renewing a rivalry that dates back to the 1960s. Kansas City has had the upper hand of late. Andy Reid is 15-3 against the Raiders straight up, and 12-6 against the spread, since taking over as head coach of the Chiefs in 2013, and he has never seen his squad as an underdog in these matchups. The Chiefs will be a touchdown favorite Monday night as they look to continue their winning ways over the Raiders.

The betting menu for this Matchup is extensive, but not all of the options are worthy of your wagering dollar. Instead, here are a few items to consider at the betting window or on your favorite sportsbook app.

Pick: Over 42.5 receiving yards, playable up to 45.

The Pro Bowl slot receiver missed the past two games with a concussion but was a full participant in practice this week for the first time since Week 2. It’s a great bounce-back spot for Renfrow. The Chiefs have allowed slot receivers to catch 38 of 49 targets for 376 yards and four touchdowns, equivalent to a 125.9 passer rating, and are Mostly using zone coverage (65 percent of the time, including a cover-two zone 25 percent of the time ). Renfrow, meanwhile, has caught 82 of 101 targets in the slot against zone coverage since 2019, tallying 878 yards and three touchdowns and averaging nearly six yards after the catch.

Looking for something spicier? A Renfrow Anytime touchdown at +250 or better is worth a look.

Since 2002, 682 teams have been between seven- or eight-point favorites, and 364 (53 percent) have seen a lead of at least 15 or more points, a break-even rate for a -110 bet (wager $110 to win $100 ). The Chiefs, meanwhile, have led by at least 15 points in 14 of their past 18 games (78 percent) against the Raiders.

Davante Adams over 75.5 receiving yards

Neil likes the over for one Las Vegas wide receiver. I like it for the Raiders’ other starting wideout as well.

The Chiefs not only have struggled against slot receivers but also against No. 1 receivers over the past three weeks:

eight receptions, 113 yards, one touchdown Michael Pittman Jr., Colts eight receptions, 72 yards (both team highs) eight receptions, 103 yards, 2 touchdowns

Over the past three weeks, No. 1 receivers have 24 catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs, who rank 29th in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) against opponents’ top pass-catchers. The volume certainly should be there for Adams, who is averaging 11.8 targets per game (only the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp is averaging more). The opportunity should also be there, particularly if Adams is being shadowed by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who has allowed 21 receptions on 27 targets this season.